ELVIS: THE CONCERT and ELVIS LIVE to Launch at Westgate Las Vegas

NEW! Music Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Music & beyond. Sign Up

Westgate Las Vegas is set to launch two Elvis Presley-themed concert experiences, ELVIS: THE CONCERT and ELVIS LIVE, expanding the resort's long-standing connection to the late performer, who held a historic residency there beginning in 1969.

Following the overwhelming success of two sold-out performances of 1969 LIVE! The King Returns last year, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is expanding its celebration of Elvis Presley with two immersive concert experiences honoring The King's legendary Las Vegas legacy inside the iconic International Theater.

Returning Friday, July 31, internationally acclaimed Elvis Tribute Artist Travis Powell stars in 1969 LIVE! The King Returns, recreating the electrifying performances that marked Elvis Presley's historic return to live entertainment in 1969 at the International Hotel, now Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

Continuing the celebration this fall, Westgate will debut 1970 LIVE! That's the Way It Was on Saturday, October 24, transporting audiences back to one of the most celebrated moments in entertainment history. Inspired by the acclaimed 1970 documentary, the immersive production recreates the unforgettable performances captured during Elvis' legendary Las Vegas residency — performed inside the very theater where the documentary was filmed.

That's the Way It Was faithfully recreates one of the most iconic concert experiences ever captured on film, allowing audiences to relive the music, energy and excitement that defined Elvis at the height of his career.

'No destination in the world has a more authentic connection to Elvis Presley than Westgate Las Vegas,' said Dawn Rawle, Senior Vice President of Marketing & Entertainment for Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino. 'From recreating the excitement of his legendary 1969 comeback to bringing That's the Way It Was to life inside the very theater where it was filmed, we're creating experiences that allow fans to connect with Elvis' legacy in a way they simply can't anywhere else. These productions are more than tribute shows — they're living celebrations of entertainment history.'

The July 31 celebration extends far beyond the concert itself, transforming Westgate into the ultimate destination for Elvis fans with an immersive weekend honoring The King's music, style and enduring Las Vegas legacy. Guests are encouraged to make it a full weekend getaway with exclusive Elvis-themed experiences taking place throughout Friday, July 31, and Saturday, August 1, including:

1969 LIVE! The King Returns starring Travis Powell at 7 p.m. inside the International Theater; show tickets are available HERE.

'Karaoke with The King' inside the Cabaret Theater

The complimentary Living Legends Series, featuring Elvis insiders and special guests

Free live entertainment throughout the resort

Elvis-inspired go-go dancers

The Blue Hawaii Pool Party; cabana reservations available HERE

VIP International Theater tours, on sale now for $69; tickets available HERE

Elvis-inspired food and beverage offerings

Specialty spa and salon experiences inspired by the era

Rooms and packages available HERE

Blue Hawaii Pool Party

Following the summer celebration, 1970 LIVE! That's the Way It Was returns audiences to Elvis' historic residency with a production that celebrates the music, fashion and unforgettable performances immortalized in the landmark documentary. Presented inside the legendary International Theater, the experience offers fans a rare opportunity to witness history where it happened.

Tickets for 1970 LIVE! That's the Way It Was on Saturday, October 24, are on sale now HERE.

About Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino

Located just off the world-famous Las Vegas Strip, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino is a legendary destination offering dynamic dining, world-class entertainment, and one of the most iconic stages in Las Vegas history. Originally opened as the International Hotel — where Elvis Presley performed his record-setting residency — and now Barry Manilow reigns supreme, the property continues to honor its storied legacy while delivering a modern resort experience.

Today, Westgate features an expansive collection of dining destinations including Edge Steakhouse, Benihana — the largest in the world, Fresco Italiano, Sid's Café, Fortuna, and the International Bar, alongside a full-service Serenity Spa & Salon, the renowned SuperBook — the largest Race & Sportsbook in Las Vegas, and a diverse lineup of entertainment spanning the legendary International Theater, intimate cabaret-style showrooms, and live music venues.

The resort is also home to a wide range of accommodations, from beautifully appointed guest rooms to signature themed suites and expansive Sky Villas, offering guests a truly distinctive Las Vegas stay rooted in comfort, style, and unforgettable experiences.

Need more Music Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...