Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of 'Houdini'

Global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa released an extended edit of her latest hit single “Houdini.” The edit includes a new verse revealed in Dua’s “The Breakdown” interview with Rolling Stone, where she spoke about the creation of the track and teased her new album from London’s 5DB Studios.

“When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record,” explains Dua. “The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level. We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait! Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

“Houdini” kickstarts the narrative thread that weaves its way through Dua’s upcoming project. The track was written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, a group who served as core collaborators throughout the project, and was produced by Parker and Harle.

In just a few weeks, “Houdini” has already made its mark as a formidable addition to Dua’s discography. The track went straight to #1 on the UK airplay charts, making it Dua's 11th #1 UK airplay record and became the #1 music video in the world on YouTube the week of its release.

“Houdini” also delivered Dua’s biggest day one and week one global streams on release and marked Dua’s highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The euphoric club-ready single garnered immediate praise across the board from the likes of Rolling Stone and Billboard, who said the track is “an immediate blast,” to Pitchfork and Vogue who called it a “pop masterclass.”

“Houdini” follows Dua’s summer hit "Dance The Night" from the box office sensation Barbie, which recently earned her two GRAMMY nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 6x Brit Award-winning international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa closed out 2022 as one of the top performers of the year, with both Variety and Billboard naming her Future Nostalgia World Tour among the best live shows of the year. The tour’s namesake album solidified Dua’s position as both a critical success and top radio performer.

Future Nostalgia is certified platinum in the US and UK, was the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021, and has spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021. In addition to breaking solo records, Dua proved to be a formidable collaborator, with Elton John’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” landing them the honor of Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers of the Year.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside the world of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform inspired by her lifelong habit of curating extensive recommendations lists.

The accompanying podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, features thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests from fellow performers and artists to authors and activists, and has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue, The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Dua’s passion for reading and affinity for storytelling led her to launch the third and latest branch of the platform, the Service95 Book Club.

As a fashion icon, Dua has graced the cover of every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed. Most recently, Dua co-designed Versace’s “La Vacanza” collection, alongside the iconic Donatella Versace herself. The womenswear collection debuted at a fashion show in Cannes in May 2023 which Vogue called, “the hottest collaboration of the summer” while Vogue Runway’s review of the show hailed it “an instantly desirable, flattering summer wardrobe.”

Dua’s eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 Grammy nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 38 billion streams and holds the record for having the top two most streamed albums by a female artist of all time on Spotify.