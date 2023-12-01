Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of 'Houdini'

The edit includes a brand-new verse.

By: Dec. 01, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: Ted Nash and Kristen Lee Sergeant Tease HOLIDAYS CD With Two Sweet Seasonal Photo 1 Kristen Lee Sergeant and Ted Nash Are Two Of Our Favorite Things
Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Fruitcake' Holiday EP Photo 2 Sabrina Carpenter to Release Christmas EP Next Week
Music Review: Anthony Nunziata Gifts Us His Single FIRST CHRISTMAS For Our Christmas Photo 3 Anthony Nunziata Makes CHRISTMAS Music For Today
Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs Photo 4 Reneé Rapp Drops Deluxe 'Snow Angel' Album With Four New Songs

Dua Lipa Releases Extended Edit of 'Houdini'

Global pop powerhouse Dua Lipa released an extended edit of her latest hit single “Houdini.” The edit includes a new verse revealed in Dua’s “The Breakdown” interview with Rolling Stone, where she spoke about the creation of the track and teased her new album from London’s 5DB Studios. 

“When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record,” explains Dua. “The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level. We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait! Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

“Houdini” kickstarts the narrative thread that weaves its way through Dua’s upcoming project. The track was written by Lipa, along with Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr., and Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, a group who served as core collaborators throughout the project, and was produced by Parker and Harle.

In just a few weeks, “Houdini” has already made its mark as a formidable addition to Dua’s discography. The track went straight to #1 on the UK airplay charts, making it Dua's 11th #1 UK airplay record and became the #1 music video in the world on YouTube the week of its release.

“Houdini” also delivered Dua’s biggest day one and week one global streams on release and marked Dua’s highest debut on the Billboard Hot 100. The euphoric club-ready single garnered immediate praise across the board from the likes of Rolling Stone and Billboard, who said the track is “an immediate blast,” to Pitchfork and Vogue who called it a “pop masterclass.”

“Houdini” follows Dua’s summer hit "Dance The Night" from the box office sensation Barbie, which recently earned her two GRAMMY nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

About Dua Lipa

3x GRAMMY and 6x Brit Award-winning international pop powerhouse Dua Lipa closed out 2022 as one of the top performers of the year, with both Variety and Billboard naming her Future Nostalgia World Tour among the best live shows of the year. The tour’s namesake album solidified Dua’s position as both a critical success and top radio performer.

Future Nostalgia is certified platinum in the US and UK, was the longest running top 10 album by a female artist on the Billboard 200 in 2021, and has spawned multiple worldwide hit singles, with “Levitating” earning certified diamond status and the title of Billboard’s No. 1 Hot 100 Song of 2021. In addition to breaking solo records, Dua proved to be a formidable collaborator, with Elton John’s “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” landing them the honor of Variety’s 2022 Hitmakers of the Year.

Dua has found superstar status on stage and off, thanks to her many passions outside the world of music. 2022 saw Dua launch Service95, a global style, culture, and society editorial platform inspired by her lifelong habit of curating extensive recommendations lists.

The accompanying podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service, features thoughtful conversations with high-profile guests from fellow performers and artists to authors and activists, and has been lauded in publications including The Sunday Times, Vogue, The Guardian and was named one of the Best Podcasts of 2022 by Spotify. Dua’s passion for reading and affinity for storytelling led her to launch the third and latest branch of the platform, the Service95 Book Club.

As a fashion icon, Dua has graced the cover of every major fashion magazine worldwide from Vogue and Elle to W and Dazed. Most recently, Dua co-designed Versace’s “La Vacanza” collection, alongside the iconic Donatella Versace herself. The womenswear collection debuted at a fashion show in Cannes in May 2023 which Vogue called, “the hottest collaboration of the summer” while Vogue Runway’s review of the show hailed it “an instantly desirable, flattering summer wardrobe.”

Dua’s eponymous 2017 debut album is certified platinum, spawned six platinum tracks, and made her the first female artist in Brit Awards history to pick up five nominations in a single year. Dua has a total of 10 Grammy nominations, with three wins for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Artist and Best Dance Recording. Across platforms globally, she has amassed over 38 billion streams and holds the record for having the top two most streamed albums by a female artist of all time on Spotify.

Photo Credit: Tyrone Lebon


Next On Stage
Tune In


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Stephen Hamm Theremin Man Releases Rocking Advance Single “Sagittarius A-Star” Photo
Stephen Hamm Theremin Man Releases Rocking Advance Single “Sagittarius A-Star”

Stephen Hamm Theremin Man releases the advance single 'Sagittarius A-Star' from his upcoming album. This space rock and psychedelic electronic track showcases Hamm's mastery of the theremin. Check out the video and stream the single now.

2
Video: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First Single Photo
Video: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First Single

Kayne’s up-beat anthem is a bold reminder that the beauty of existing is being authentically yourself. His visual that accompanies this catchy new single is a true testament to his view on life. The video begins showcasing a fun night out which leads to the inevitable morning after.  

3
Video: David Guetta Shares Video for Big FU With Ayra Starr & Lil Durk Photo
Video: David Guetta Shares Video for 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil Durk

Crafted by award-winning director Shapxo, the video features Lil Durk and Ayra Starr surrounded by a cast of body-painted characters in avant-garde outfits, performing against a stark white backdrop. The bold visuals are the perfect accompaniment for David Guetta’s sparse, forward-thinking arrangement on ‘Big FU.' Watch the video now!

4
John Vento Forms New Group, Releases Title Track to 2019 Album Photo
John Vento Forms New Group, Releases 'Title Track' to 2019 Album

Award-winning singer-songwriter John Vento forms a new group, Vento, Ziggy, Hawk & McCarthy, and releases the title track of his 2019 album 'Love, Lust & Wreckage.' This stripped-down, traditional country track features Vento on vocals, Ziggy on acoustic guitar, Hawk on sandblock, and McCarthy on mandolin.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First SingleVideo: Kayne the Lovechild Releases Music Video for His First Single
Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024Harry Potter: The Exhibition Extends Run Through April 2024
Video: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil DurkVideo: David Guetta Shares Video for New Single 'Big FU' With Ayra Starr & Lil Durk
BRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTVBRAT LOVES JUDY: THE BABY SPECIAL Premieres Tonight on WeTV

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central THE BOOK OF MORMON
SPAMALOT
SHUCKED
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE LION KING
I NEED THAT