Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas Returns as On-Demand Special

Fans of the Holcombs will be delighted to hear that the couple's annual Christmas celebration, Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas, is back this year as an on-demand special! In keeping with tradition, the couple travelled to Drew's hometown of Memphis and recorded a set of their holiday originals and favorites at the Germantown Performing Arts Center. The virtual format will give fans outside of Tennessee their first chance to catch Drew & Ellie's Neighborly Christmas, which usually takes place in Memphis and Nashville each year. The set is available to purchase via Drew's website and fans can stream it on-demand from the purchase date through January 6th. Visit www.drewholcomb.com for more information.

The couple met while Drew, a native Memphian, and Ellie, a Nashvillian, were attending school together at the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. The Holcombs married in 2006 and began touring together with Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors. Upon the arrival of their first daughter, Ellie took a step back from the heavy touring cycle and focused on both her solo career and motherhood. The pair have continued to collaborate, releasing a joint EP Electricity in January 2019 and on their annual Holiday shows in Tennessee. Ellie also joined the band for last year's Let It Snow EP featuring two originals and a stunning rendition of the classic "Let It Snow."

This Fall, the couple were tapped as the faces of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development campaign "For the Love of Tennessee, Travel Safe" initiative. They hit the road on an epic 500+ mile R.V. trek across the state, exploring hidden gems and natural wonders where social distancing is effortless and expected. Drew and Ellie also wrote new music while on the trip, inspired by the state's sights and sounds, which will release as part of the campaign. The Holcomb family adventures feature safe dining and activities in communities across Tennessee and some of the beautiful State and National Parks Tennessee has to offer. Their adventures were chronicled in a web series which concludes with its sixth episode this week. Check out all released episodes here and tune in on Wednesday for the final installment!

As you settle in for the holidays and get ready for Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas, it's a good time to revisit Drew Holcomb and The Neighbors and their holiday releases. In addition to 2019's Let It Snow EP, the band released their first holiday LP A Neighborly Christmas in 2007 and followed with Another Neighborly Christmas in 2012, and have released select singles along the way.

Drew & Ellie Holcomb's Neighborly Christmas Special is available starting today. For access to the on-demand stream and for the most up-to-date information, visit www.drewholcomb.com.

