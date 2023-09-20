Dove Armitage Shares New Single 'It Won't Die' from Forthcoming EP

Dove Armitage is set to release her new EP, Concernless, on November 3rd.

Sep. 20, 2023

Dove Armitage is set to release her new EP, Concernless, on November 3rd via KRO Records. The multi-disciplinary artist, who previously played bass in Yungblud and Death Valley Girls, made an explosive introduction to her new EP with its lead single “Brittle” and is back with a brand new track just as bold as the last.  

Today, she shares the in your face, “It Won’t Die,” co-written and produced with Chris Greatti (WILLOW, Demi Lovato, Poppy), the single adds to the EP’s message of not just confronting but befriending your demons as she faces the difficulty in navigating toxicity seemingly impossible to escape. 

The single opens with pulsating synths before it transforms into another glitchy pop-punk cut right as the chorus erupts: “When you die / It won’t be God’s face that you see / Got a sick, sick obsession / Macroagression  / Gotta starve for attention / Gimme that affection.” 

On the new single out today, Dove shares "’It Won’t Die’ is by no means a diss track, but rather an open discussion about navigating outward toxic behavior that seems to, no matter what you do to separate yourself from, just not go away. Or rather, just not die."

Watch the video, directed by Lazy Eye, here:

Dove previously shared the first taste of her forthcoming EP with its stadium-ready lead single, “Brittle.” The track showcased the artist’s ethereal yet haunting vocals juxtaposed by its explosive and glitchy production in the chorus. The single properly opens the EP leaving the listener intrigued and begging for more.

Concernless is due November 3rd via KRO Records.

Photo Credit: Sarah Pardini



