Doom Scrolls Releases New Single THE RAVINE With Stop-Motion Video

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DOOM SCROLLS, a Colorado folk-punk band, has released a new single titled THE RAVINE, paired with a stop-motion music video. The release follows the band's announcement of its upcoming album EXHAUSTED DIALOGUE, due out October 6.

'The Ravine' arrives one day after Doom Scroll announced their new album, Exhausted Dialogue, due October 6. The 11-track collection marks their first full-length since 2021's breakthrough album, Immoral Compass, expanding the band's distinctive blend of punk, pop and folk into their most cinematic and hard-hitting work yet.

'The Ravine' was inspired by an almost unbelievable series of setbacks that left the band wondering if they were genuinely cursed.

'Our tour van died in the mountains, we saw a dead body, we had a friend fall into a ravine, and a family member had a brain aneurysm at our house while watching our dogs, which forced us to cancel a tour,' songwriter Elliot Lozier recalls. 'All of our gear got flooded during an outdoor show, and from then on, every single time we played outside, it would rain. Our new van even had a window smashed within a day of having it. I wish I was exaggerating.'

Even the recording sessions were plagued by strange occurrences. Instead of allowing the bad luck to derail them, however, Doom Scroll emerged stronger and more unified.

'The song is about how much we've endured as a band while pushing through this run of bad luck,' Lozier says. 'Instead of folding, we actually became stronger and more tight-knit because of it—and maybe a little more superstitious, too.'

Led by Lozier (We the Heathens, Pesky Self, Atrocity Solution, Escape From The ZOO) and Taylor Dittman (Broken Bow, Hermit Stew), Doom Scroll came together in 2020 as a collective of veteran DIY musicians. The lineup also includes bassist Micah Butler (Chatterbox and the Latter Day Satanists, Helga Pataki), guitarist and producer Jon Pizarro of acoustic black-metal project Dead Work, and drummer Marissa Sendejas (Chad Hates George, formerly of Days N Daze). Richard Thomas will join the band as their touring drummer for the upcoming U.S. dates.

Exhausted Dialogue was recorded by Lozier and Pizarro in their bedrooms, continuing Doom Scroll's deeply rooted DIY approach. It was mixed and mastered by Grammy Award-winning engineer Jason Livermore, whose credits include Propagandhi's Supporting Caste, NOFX's Wolves in Wolves' Clothing and The Suicide Machines' War Profiteering Is Killing Us All. Ian Cook of Larry and His Flask also appears on the track 'Horsemen.'

'Exhausted Dialogue is an album about internal and external struggle,' Lozier explains. 'Rarely do we find any kind of reprieve when facing these struggles, and it felt like we were beating a dead horse by singing about these topics again and again.'

The album's title takes its inspiration from the language of video games.

'There's a saying in video game culture that when you're talking to an NPC who can further the story or quest, you should exhaust their dialogue,' Lozier continues. 'This means talking to them over and over until they start repeating what they've said. I thought the concept matched the lyrical and tonal vibe of the album as a whole and summed up all of the songs pretty well.'

Doom Scroll wanted the album's musical scope to match the weight of its subject matter, drawing inspiration from cinematic scores while retaining the immediacy and urgency of their live performances.

'We wanted to craft an album that felt like you could be moshing at the gates of Winterfell from Game of Thrones while simultaneously punching Nazis in the face,' Lozier says. 'I love movie and television scores, and I was doing my best to integrate that into these songs. I wanted it to feel cinematic.'

The new album follows Doom Scroll's November 2025 tour of Australia, where the band performed material from Immoral Compass, their 2023 EP Pyrrhic Victory and Exhausted Dialogue. The band also previewed the forthcoming record at an August 8 hometown show at Moe's Original BBQ in Englewood, Colorado, where attendees could purchase an advance burned-CD edition.

Previously praised by Dying Scene, Rebel Noise, Punknews.org and the Houston Press, Doom Scroll have steadily built a dedicated following through emotionally charged songwriting and energetic live performances.

Doom Scroll will hit the road with Hans Gruber and the Die Hards beginning August 20 for an extensive U.S. tour supporting Exhausted Dialogue, with Richard Thomas joining them on drums. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards will appear on all dates except September 11 in Denton and September 12 in Oklahoma City.

DOOM SCROLL TOUR DATES

August 20 — Sioux Falls, SD — The Den

August 21 — Minneapolis, MN — 56 Brewing

August 22 — Evansville, WI — EUM

August 23 — Detroit, MI — Sanctuary

August 24 — Dayton, OH — Cosmo Joe's

August 25 — Lafayette, IN — People's Pub

August 26 — Cleveland, OH — No Class

August 27 — Millersville, PA — Phantom Power

August 28 — Philadelphia, PA — Nikki Lopez

August 29 — Brattleboro, VT — Stone Church

August 30 — Brooklyn, NY — Gold Sounds

September 1 — Richmond, VA — The Camel

September 3 — Lynchburg, VA — Super Rad Arcade Bar

September 4 — Chapel Hill, NC — Local 506

September 5 — Asheville, NC — Static Age

September 6 — Charlotte, NC — The Milestone

September 7 — Birmingham, AL — The Firehouse

September 8 — New Orleans, LA — Okay Bar

September 9 — Houston, TX — Trip Six

September 10 — Austin, TX — Alienated Majesty Books

September 11 — Denton, TX — Rubber Gloves*

September 12 — Oklahoma City, OK — Grand Royale*

*Doom Scroll only; no Hans Gruber and the Die Hards.

DOOM SCROLLS is set to begin a U.S. tour with Hans Gruber and the Die Hards on August 20, in support of the new album.

Photo Credit: Alex Binder



Photo Credit: Alex Binder

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