Dom Dolla Continues His 2023 Trail-Blaze With 'Saving Up'

Hot off the back of 6 ARIA Nominations, critically acclaimed producer Dom Dolla delivers a late summer anthem.

‘Saving Up' is a heartfelt, summer drenched, hug-ya mate affirmation, born out of an end-of-summer studio session overlooking Brighton Beach (UK). ‘Saving Up' is personal and reflective, exploring the theme of prioritizing relationships with loved ones over the relentless pursuit of personal fortunes, saving time for the ones you love.

2023 has been Dom Dolla's biggest year to date, delivering a succession of critically acclaimed singles ‘Rhyme Dust' w/ MK (Feb) and ‘Eat Your Man' ft Nelly Furtado (June). Now, Dom Dolla returns with ‘Saving Up' set for release October 6th via Three Six Zero Recordings, Ministry Of Sound UK and Sony Music ANZ.

‘Saving Up' shows Dom Dolla is at the top of his production game. An uptempo disco-flavoured banger guaranteed to light up the dance floor. ‘Saving Up' is a personal and reflective record, exploring the theme of prioritizing relationships with loved ones over the relentless pursuit of personal fortunes, saving time for the ones you love. Whilst a 100% original composition, ‘Saving Up' has a distinct sample-like quality, synonymous with disco and house.

Dom Dolla Says; “I was in the UK last year after a massive summer of touring when I caught the train down to Brighton with some friends and ended up in an incredible studio overlooking the beach. I was missing home a bit, but felt really inspired and wanted to write a feel-good record, reminding myself of the importance of saving time for the ones I care about and love.

Whilst (in the studio) overlooking the same site Fatboy Slim hosted his ‘Big Beach Boutique', I was thinking about the UK's dance music history and it inspired me so I decided to lean into the idea of writing something that sounds sampled, but isn't. I often like to write records completely on my own, but it feels so perfect to have written this one alongside some good pals, Clementine Douglas, Caitlin Stubbs & Toby Scott.”

Dom Dolla has performed at notable venues and festivals throughout 2023; Red Rocks Amphitheatre, Brooklyn Mirage, EDC Las Vegas, Lollapalooza Chicago, Tomorrowland, We Are FSTVL, Leeds Festival and Solomun +1 at Pacha Ibiza.

He's set to perform a sold-out show at Electric Brixton in London (Oct 7th), followed by his final North American shows in Austin TX, Washington DC, Vancouver CA, III Points Miami and EDC Orlando. Dom will end 2023 with Australian festival headlines at Spilt Milk, Lost Paradise, and two sold-out hometown shows at Sidney Myer Music Bowl (24,000 tix).

Dom Dolla's catalog is fast approaching ONE BILLION streams, and ‘Saving Up' suggests he shows no signs of slowing down.