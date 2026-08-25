Dolly Parton Remembered by Fellow Country Artists and Friends

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Fellow country artists, musicians and friends are remembering Dolly Parton, sharing memories of her kindness, humor and influence on their own careers.

'When we were shooting STRAIGHT TALK, Dolly would ask me to listen to a song she had just written. She rubbed her fingernails together for the percussion and of course sing some incredible song. I look back at those days and think, was that all a dream? I had her in mind when I wrote my first song years later that ended like this:

Misty morning

Misty morning

White like Jesus' wafer

Gentle as a dove

Misty morning

Misty morning

Carry me to heaven

On the wings of your love

Carry me to heaven

On the wings of your love

Rest in Peace, Dolly' - James Woods

'Dolly Parton was a light. That's the only thing that I can say. Her spirit and her smile were infectious. Every time I saw her performing, I knew I was gonna leave that place uplifted. Rest in peace, Dolly. We're losing our southern women, and you were the embodiment of someone that was appreciative and proud of where you came from. You made a huge difference in the life of so many people, and I, for one, am so sad to see you go, but you're not gonna be forgotten. Not by a long shot.' - John Ford Coley

'There are no words to describe the sadness that I am feeling hearing that Dolly has died today. We were dear friends from the Pigeon Forge days to touring together, and at every instance she was a total pro and a class act. I know people will be asking what I will miss the most about her, and that would be her loving laugh, sense of humor, and one of the most incredible voices I've ever heard. Now that voice will be heard in heaven as she joins the angel choir. I will miss you, Dolly. You will forever be in my heart, and if there's one thing I know for sure, you can't make old friends. RIP till I see you again.' - T.G. Sheppard

'Dolly was such an inspiration to me as a young girl. I wanted to be like her and chose to hone in on my skills as a singer and songwriter because of her. I even chose to sing two of her songs on Star Search and was thrilled when she called me on stage at the Opry to acknowledge my performances and thank me for singing her songs. I loved her business sense and have taken a few pages out of her playbook through the years. What a force of nature she was and will continue to be. I will always love you, Dolly, and rest assured that the world is a better place because you were born.' - Kelly Lang

'There are no words to describe how important Dolly Parton and her career have been to country music and music in general. When you mention the name Dolly Parton, the word 'icon' immediately comes to mind. She was an inspiration to so many, and we would like to keep her fans and family in our prayers during this great time of loss. Dolly was a true American treasure who came from the hills of Tennessee and rose to become one of the biggest stars of our time. Dolly, thank you for the memories, and thank you for teaching us all that if you believe in what you do and work hard enough, the sky is the limit. Love you forever.' - The Malpass Brothers

'With that down-home personality and the love she had for everyone, Dolly Parton was one of those rare legendary icons who somehow felt like a member of your own family. She's been in our radios, on our televisions, in our children's books, our stores… she's simply been woven into so many corners of our lives. We always hoped we'd get the chance to meet her here on earth and tell her the impact she made on our lives and music. But can you imagine how much brighter Heaven must be, sparkling with Dolly there? We have no doubt God welcomed you with the words, 'Well done, good and faithful servant.' Dolly, we will always love you. Thank you for showing us what it looks like to be kind, generous, humble, and full of love. Rest easy, Dolly.' - Darin and Brooke Aldridge

'The WORLD knew Dolly Parton, and the world knew her equally as a one-of-a-kind talent and philanthropist. What an amazing legacy! One of my greatest nights at the Grand Ole Opry was the night I was asked to play piano for Dolly as she sang 'I Will Always Love You' center stage. It was magic. Dolly was magic. As professional as she was on stage, she never lost her childlike innocence and delight in humankind. Dolly was relatable to all. For years, Dolly took a lot of kidding about the size of her boobs. What people should have talked about instead was the size of her heart. I already miss you, Dolly. We All do.' – Tim Atwood

'Dolly was one of a kind. An amazing songwriter, musician, storyteller, and performer. And then when it went beyond music, she had a profound impact improving our world. She will be missed by musicians in every genre and people everywhere in the world.' - Christopher Wyze and the Tellers

'My heart is so heavy today. Dolly Parton was more than a country music icon, she was someone I looked up to, admired, and was inspired by for so many years. She paved the way for generations of artists, especially women like me who dared to dream a country music dream. Her music touched our hearts, but her kindness, faith, humor, and beautiful spirit touched the world. There will never be another Dolly. Thank you for the songs, the inspiration, and for showing so many of us that a little girl with a big dream can go further than she ever imagined. This world is going to miss your light. I know I will.' - Lee Newton

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