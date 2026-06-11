Dolly Parton Launches New '9 to 5'-Inspired Premium Coffee Line

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Country superstar Dolly Parton has launched a new signature coffee brand inspired by her beloved anthem "9 to 5." Called Cup of Ambition, the product line was created in partnership with Community Coffee.

Parton worked with the Saurage family (Community Coffee’s founding family, now in its sixth generation) to curate the initial range of offerings, which include Light, Medium, and Dark roasts.

Dolly’s Cup of Ambition makes its public debut at Dolly’s Tennessean Travel Stop, the first of her travel centers, opening June 24, 2026, off Exit 22 on I-65 south of Nashville. Guests can be among the first to taste the new blends at the coffee shop and throughout the stop. Later this year, Cup of Ambition will also be available nationwide in ground and K-Cup® offerings, in partnership with Community Coffee. Sign up here for updates.

Created to capture the warmth, energy, and Southern hospitality Dolly is known for, Cup of Ambition aims to bring Dolly’s signature personality and charm together with Community Coffee’s tradition of premium coffee.

“I've spent a lifetime workin’ 9 to 5, 5 to 9, and every hour in between! It takes a lot of energy to pursue your passion and navigate each day. That’s why I wanted to make a coffee that works just as hard. You know, I begin each morning with a head full of dreams, a notepad full of ideas, and a cup or two of coffee,” says Dolly. “Whether you’re chasing dreams, tackling that to-do list, or just enjoying a quiet morning at home, I hope it brings a smile with every sip.”

“Dolly embodies the same values Community Coffee was built on: hard work, warmth, and genuine connection. This partnership felt right from the very first conversation, and Cup of Ambition is something our family is truly proud and honored to put our name behind,” says Donna Saurage, third generation owner of Community Coffee.

To support the launch and national expansion of the brand, Chip Johnson has been appointed as Sales Director for Dolly’s Cup of Ambition. A seasoned sales executive with more than 30 years of experience across grocery, mass market, and alternate retail channels, Johnson has worked with brands including The Campbell’s Company, Ty Inc., Keurig, among many others. He will lead efforts to launch Dolly’s Cup of Ambition into retail travel stops, grocery and mass market stores, and coffee shops nationwide.

Photo courtesy of Dolly Parton

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