Dolly Parton Features on New Sam Williams Track 'Happy All The Time'

Ahead of the arrival of his debut album, Glasshouse Children, Nashville singer/songwriter Sam Williams releases a brand new song, 'Happy All The Time (Feat. Dolly Parton)', today via Snakefarm (UK) / Mercury Nashville. 'Happy All The Time (Feat. Dolly Parton)' is available on all DSPs now HERE.



'Happy All The Time' was written a few years ago by Sam and Mary Gauthier; it was produced by Bobby Holland and Sean McConnell, and features country music icon, Dolly Parton. The wistful and moving track is a reflection of the struggles to fill the kind of void that no material wealth ever could.



'Happy All Time Time (Feat. Dolly Parton)' premiered yesterday on The Zane Lowe Show on Apple Music 1 and is currently the cover of Apple Music's global flagship playlist, New Music Daily. Watch Sam discuss the origins of the song with Zane HERE.



To date, Sam has shared six songs as a taste of what's to come from Glasshouse Children - 'Happy All The Time (Feat. Dolly Parton)' was preceded by 'Kids (Feat. Keith Urban)', '10-4', ''Can't Fool Your Own Blood', 'SHUTEYE' and 'The World: Alone', a song he released in honour of his late sister Katie Williams' 28th birthday. The tracks have received critical acclaim from the likes of American Songwriter, Billboard, NPR and Rolling Stone, who praised 'Can't Fool Your Own Blood' as "a haunting performance worthy of his surname."

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Alexa King