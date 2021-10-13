Disco Donnie Presents and Freaky Deaky Music Festival Announce Charity Initiatives

In advance of its upcoming Freaky Deaky music festival in Baytown Texas on Oct 29 & 30th, promoter Disco Donnie Presents has donated $150,000 worth of tickets to veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families. The donations were made through non-profit foundations Vet Tix and 1st Tix.

Vet Tix and 1st Tix are national 501(c)(3) non-profit foundations supporting our military and first responder communities. These services provide free event tickets to currently serving military and first responders, veterans and gold-star families to sporting events, concerts, performing arts and family activities.

"DDP deeply appreciates the sacrifices our veterans, first responders and gold-star families have made, and these donations are intended to make a difference in the lives of those who have given us so much already," said Disco Donnie. "This donation is part of an ongoing mission to support the veteran and first responder communities."

Our military and veterans experience many difficult transitions as they reintegrate back into their families, their communities and eventually civilian life. Attending these events improves morale, strengthens family bonds through shared interests and encourages service members to stay engaged with local communities and American life.

This is the first gift from DDP to Vet Tix and 1st Tix. Additional gifts from DDP are in the works as part of their ongoing philanthropic efforts to support veterans, first responders, and Gold Star families, a cause that is near and dear to Disco Donnie and the DDP team.

In addition to ticket donations, Freaky Deaky has also made donations to local groups, including $10,000 to the Houston Food Bank and $10,000 to the Texas Association of First Responders.

These donations follow a recent gift of $25,000 to Americares for Hurricane Ida Relief. With the support of contributions like DDP's, Americares was able to provide 17 shipments - nine shipments of medicines, medical supplies, and hygiene items and mobilized eight truckloads of water - to partners across Louisiana. The donations are also helping to support eight partners in Louisiana and Mississippi to help restore urgently needed health services.

DDP's philanthropic history is deeply rooted in communities that they consider family. DDP invites fans to join them in donating to these organizations and supporting their causes. Examples of DDP's recent charitable funding include: The Fort Worth POA "Cops for Kids," Fort Worth B-Cycle, and Girls Rock Fort Worth, Ennis Cares, the Houston Food Bank (Houston), North Texas Food Bank (Dallas), and Central Texas Food Bank (Austin), the Moffitt Cancer Center for Adolescent and Young Adult Program and the Bay Pines VA Healthcare System in Florida. In total, DDP has donated over $500,000 to local charities where the festivals are operated. To see a full list of DDP's charitable partners, visit: https://www.discodonniepresents.com/about/partners

Freaky Deaky takes place October 29 and 30 at Houston Raceway in Baytown, Texas. For more info: https://freakydeaky.com/.