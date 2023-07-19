Dirty Sound Magnet Announce New Album & Share New Single 'Melodies From Distant Shores'

Eclectic rock three-piece Dirty Sound Magnet announced its next album, Dreaming In Dystopia, and has shared the record’s opening track, ‘Melodies From Distant Shores’, as a brand new single. Out October 20th, 2023 via Australian label Wild Thing Records, Dreaming In Dystopia is the trio’s fourth full-length album and arrives as Dirty Sound Magnet continues to establish itself as one of the most exciting acts to emerge from the small European nation of Switzerland in the 21st century.

Since its founding in 2016, Dirty Sound Magnet has released three studio recordings, each melding the sounds of rock’s golden age with the genre-agnostic, experimentalism of today. Besides putting out this trilogy of records, the trio of Stavros Dzodzos (guitars, lead vocals), Marco Mottolini (bass, backing vocals), and Maxime Cosandey (drums, backing vocals, special effects) would go on to perform over 650 shows throughout Europe, UK, and Mexico.

Thanks in part to this tireless work ethic and becoming known internationally for its mesmerizing live shows, Dirty Sound Magnet has, in just this short period of time, taken home the 2022 Swiss Live Talents award for ‘Best Swiss Rock Band’ and performed as support for various rock heavyweights including Wolfmother (AU), Rival Sons (US), and Monster Magnet (US).

While 2023’s Dreaming In Dystopia sits as Dirty Sound Magnets’ most wonderfully expansive release to date, it also represents the most introspective chapter in the band’s story so far, seeing the trio explore how despite the chaotic nature of the world we live, certain things like the profound power of music and the dedication to self-expression and elevation through it that Dirty Sound Magnet extols, have remained constant.

It’s reflective in a way that allows Dirty Sound Magnet to not only express and iterate on its ever-evolving flavor of psychedelic rock but puts into perspective just how far the trio has come as musicians and performers.

Photo Credit : Michaël Maillard