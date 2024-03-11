Dillinger Escape Plan Set Show Celebrating 25 Years Of 'Calculating Infinity'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This year The Dillinger Escape Plan is celebrating 25 years of their acclaimed 1999 debut album Calculating Infinity. As part of the celebration the band have today announced a show in Chicago, IL on August 24 at The Salt Shed, marking their biggest headline show to date.

The band will play Calculating Infinity in its entirety with co-founder and original vocalist Dimitri Minakakis. Backing Minakakis will be founding guitarist Ben Weinman, as well as bassist Liam Wilson and drummer Billy Rymer. Tickets are on-sale March 15 at 10am CT and will be available HERE.

The Dillinger Escape Plan previously announced a June 21 show in Brooklyn, NY at the iconic Brooklyn Paramount. It sold-out within minutes and the band added two more nights at the venue on June 22 and June 23, which also sold out immediately. They will also be playing at the No Values Festival on June 8 in Pomona, CA.

Ben Weinman says: "When first announcing the Calculating Infinity anniversary show in Brooklyn, we could have never imagined the response. It reminded us that the Dillinger Escape Plan is not just a band of 5 dudes, but a force that embodies so many different elements, including the passion of all of our followers. The announcement of our warm up set at No Values Fest in Pomona has brought a lot of requests, particularly in reference to us not forgetting about the Midwest. So here you go folks. Our biggest headline show in history, at one of the coolest new venues in the world!" - Ben

The Dillinger Escape Plan dates

June 8 - No Values Festival - Pomona, CA

June 21 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

June 22 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

June 23 - Brooklyn Paramount - Brooklyn, NY - SOLD OUT

August 24 - The Salt Shed - Chicago, IL