Detroit Rapper Realrichizzo Releases Steamy New Single 'Missionary'

Detroit-based rapper RealRichIzzo wraps up his 2023 year with his newest single, “Missionary”, out today via Priority Records.

If there’s one thing that we cannot deny, RealRichIzzo is coming in hot. Just this past week, he finished up his run with Sexyy Red when he hopped on her Hood Hottest Princess tour from November 11th till the 29th. In a total of just 11 tour stops, RealRichIzzo put the crowd in a trance and garnered fans from all over the country. As he comes off the tour, RealRichIzzo puts out his newest single, “Missionary” to keep his fans going.

“Missionary” adds a steamy song to the rappers' long discography. Alluding to the title, RealRichIzzo talks about the position while rapping over the booming beat. In tandem with the song release, RealRichIzzo is also dropping a music video for the song. The music video which was shot in Los Angeles, is shot and directed by Jalen Scott, who has worked on projects with artists such as Moneybagg Yo, Yo Gotti, and more. You can view the music video HERE.

“Missionary” serves as a sneak peek into the year that RealRichIzzo has coming up for him in 2024. His unique sound has put him on the map as he totals 1.8 million streams across all DSPs, cementing him as the hottest new act out of Detroit. With the release of his project on the horizon, RealRichIzzo truly is a star in the making.

“Missionary” follows RealRichIzzo’s other singles, “Switch It Up ft. Icewear Vezzo”, “Password”, “House Arrest” and “Signing Day”, which were all released within the last few months since signing with Priority Records.

About RealRichIzzo

Growing up in Inkster, Michigan, RealRichIzzo was distinctly aware of being caught on the fringes. “We had to go to schools on the outskirts because the schools inside Inkster got burned down,” the burgeoning star says. That sense of being just slightly displaced, constantly in transit, was in some ways a welcome complication of the small-town boredom that could afflict his home.

But it also gave him a chip on his shoulder—one that would go on to animate one of the most exciting rap careers of the 2020s so far, a standout catalog even in the crowded lane that is the Michigan hip-hop scene. Under his new deal with Priority Records, RealRichIzzo has already taken a radical new leap with the gripping relationship drama of recent single “Password,” the gritty “House Arrest,” and the triumphant “Signing Day.”

From an early age, RealRichIzzo was a magnetic presence, and from the release of Rawest Nigga Out in 2020, it was clear that he was better than virtually any of his peers at injecting his songs, which move at a breakneck pace, with acutely observed details from his sometimes harrowing life. He exploded in early 2023 with the thunderous “Whoop Dat,” which is a pure, unbridled burst of energy like little else in hip-hop today. With an eye toward the future, RealRichIzzo seems poised to be one of the most unmissable stars in rap’s next, relentlessly inventive new era.