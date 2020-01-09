Derek Day Releases New Single 'Another Day'

Dynamic rock 'n' roll singer and guitarist Derek Day has released his new single "Another Day" along with its accompanying music video. On "Another Day," a hummable riff gives way to a sinewy, screeching lead as Derek's vocals build towards a cathartic chorus. Underpinned by raw soul and a subtle funk swagger, Day really sharpens his signature style on the new song, which first premiered via Pure Grain Audio, who raved, "With a bright future ahead, Derek Day is undoubtedly destined to become one of the most talked-about guitarists and musicians of 2020."

Listen below!

"It's almost like my theme song, because it plays with the name 'Derek Day'," he says. "Lyrically, it's about being wrongfully criticized, judged, or reviewed. No one can describe anyone in a few sentences, let alone fully understand someone that way. Every day is a different day, and we're always changing and moving forward."

The Los Angeles-based musician will celebrate the release of "Another Day" with a hometown gig this Saturday, January 11th at Lucky Strike in Hollywood, CA. Following that, Day has multiple appearances lined up at this year's NAMM including the Vocopro booth and the Think:EXP "Dark Side of the NAMM" all-star jam alongside Scott Page, Stephen Perkins, Kenny Olson, special guests Gilby Clarke and Kenny Aronoff, and many more, taking place Thursday, January 16th at the Highway 39 Event Center in Anaheim, CA.

Mastering tradition only to buck it, Derek Day strikes a singular chord between guitar virtuosity, odd time signature wizardry, Motown-style release, and melodically manic vocalizations. In 2018, Day released his single "Social Kitten" and incited a buzz. Welcomed on stage by everyone from Steve Vai and Moby to Ted Nugent, Slash and Living Colour and christened by tastemaker Eddie Trunk as "very impressive and a promising, great player," he breaks and bends boundaries of all kinds with each show and song. The Los Angeles native and first-generation American, who learned the guitar at 10-years-old and began performing regularly at the Third Street Promenade in Santa Monica at the age of 12, has crafted his own hybrid style from growing up surrounded by both rock and disco/soul classics. Derek's energetic and infectious stage presence consistently draws rave reviews for both his solo work and fronting the band Classless Act.

"I want people to feel a chemical reaction from my music like I do when I hear an incredible song," Day shares. "I get really energized and super happy from music. Within this melting pot, I want people to feel the same reaction. It's got to be cathartic."

Photo Credit: Michael Eivaz





Related Articles View More Music Stories