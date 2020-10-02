Dennis Quaid Unleashes 'America, I Love You, Too' Single

A LIVE performance track.

Multi-hyphenate superstar Dennis Quaid continues to connect with audiences of all facets of his legendary career, as he releases "America, I Love You, Too," a LIVE performance track originally aired during CMT's 2020 Concert for Love & Acceptance with a message of unity and patriotism.



Stream the song below.



Released via Audio Up Records, "America, I Love You, Too" captures Quaid performing with all-star musicians, including The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger.



Most recently, Quaid co-founded Audio Up, a podcast content studio, network, and production company, and launched his own podcast, The Dennissance, on the platform. He will run Audio Up alongside CEO Jared Gutstadt. In addition to The Dennissance, Quaid is involved in several other Audio Up podcasts. He co-hosts The Pet Show with Jimmy Jellinek, which premiered on July 14; Uncle Drank: The Totally Hammered Podcast alongside Gary Busey, which will debut in October with Warner Records set to release the soundtrack; and Make It Up As We Go, which he is executive producing and is due to release this fall.



Quaid is an acclaimed actor known for his roles in hit films The Rookie, The Day After Tomorrow, Traffic, Vantage Point, Frequency, The Parent Trap, Soul Surfer, The Right Stuff, and Breaking Away. More recently, his latest big-screen credits include starring roles in Sony's thriller The Intruder, Universal's A Dog's Journey and A Dog's Purpose, and Roadside Attractions' I Can Only Imagine, among others. For his role in Todd Haynes' Far from Heaven, he won the New York Film Critics Circle Award for "Best Supporting Actor," the Chicago Film Critics' Association Award for "Best Supporting Actor," the Online Film Critics Society Award for "Best Supporting Actor," and the Film Independent Spirit Award for "Best Supporting Male."



Currently, Quaid is developing The Charley Pride Story, which he will produce along with Ben Howard's production company, Third Coast Content. Quaid is also set to star in the Ronald Reagan biopic, Reagan, produced by Mark Joseph, with production currently underway.



On the television side, Quaid recently starred in and executive produced Netflix's holiday-themed multi-camera comedy series Merry Happy Whatever. He also starred in the third season of Amazon's Goliath opposite Billy Bob Thornton, which premiered in 2019. Previously, he was nominated for numerous awards including a Golden Globe, a SAG Award, and a Primetime Emmy for his portrayal of Bill Clinton in the HBO movie, The Special Relationship. Additional TV highlights include starring in and executive producing Crackle's auctioneering drama The Art of More and starring in the BAFTA-nominated Amazon series Fortitude.



Along with his acting accomplishments, Quaid is a singer-songwriter and touring musician who performs both original songs and country standards. After years of playing clubs with his band, Quaid released his debut album, Out of the Box, in November 2018.



To keep up with Quaid, follow him on Instagram and visit AudioUp.com.

Listen here:

Photo Credit: Greg Allen

View More Music Stories Related Articles