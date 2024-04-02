Delta Goodrem Shares 'Hearts On The Run (Initial Talk Remix)'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Multi-award-winning Australian singer, songwriter, producer, actress, and author Delta Goodrem has released a synth-infused remix of her latest single “Hearts On The Run.” Tokyo-based producer Initial Talk (Dua Lipa, Kylie Minogue, Sia) elevates the track to stratospheric new heights by introducing melodic synth lines, classic drum machine beats, and warped vocal effects. The remix breathes fresh life into the already dynamic composition of the high-octane, hook-driven anthem.

LISTEN TO “HEARTS ON THE RUN (INITIAL TALK REMIX)” NOW

Last week, Delta performed “Hearts On The Run” on the final of the Grand Finale of Australian Idol 2024.

“I wrote 'Hearts on the Run,' for that feeling when you're in the middle of a marathon when your legs ache, when your breath is running out, and you question how much further you can go… It's precisely in that moment that the song insists you can go further, driven by a combination of love and an unbreakable spirit,” shares Delta. “The song urges you to discover what you're truly made of by pushing your own boundaries. This song was made to make me run! Your heart is on the run!”

Back in February, Delta attended the annual G'DAY USA Arts Gala in Los Angeles which celebrates Australian excellence in America where she was honored with the “Excellence in the Arts” award in recognition of her remarkable career achievements. Kelly Rowland, who presented the award, lauded Delta as “one of the most passionate, hardest working artists I've ever met” and further added that Delta's “work ethic is unmatched.” Delta joins an impressive list of honorees including Kylie Minogue, Jacob Elordi, Liam Hemsworth, Margot Robbie, and many more.

In 2023, Delta captivated audiences with sold-out shows across Europe and the UK, including an extraordinary night at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire. Demonstrating her multifaceted talents, Delta also made her return to acting and starred in the Netflix romcom, Love Is In The Air, which hit No. 1 in the US, Canada, and the overall global Netflix charts. Additionally, she celebrated the 20th anniversary of her record-breaking debut album, Innocent Eyes, one of the highest-selling albums in Australian history, with a sold-out tour in her homeland.

2022 saw Delta hit the road with the Backstreet Boys across North America on their DNA World Tour. Her intoxicating stage presence captivated audiences and further cemented her reputation as an unforgettable entertainer.

With numerous global chart-topping albums and singles over the last two decades, Delta exemplifies the essence of a true artist. She has brought stories to life as a singer, songwriter, and actress, traversing stage and screen where she starred in the Australian soap opera Neighbours in addition to portraying Olivia Newton-John in the miniseries Olivia Newton-John: Hopelessly Devoted to You. Delta was also previously a coach for The Voice Australia and The Voice Kids alongside Keith Urban, Joel Madden, Seal, and Ricky Martin, among others.

Beyond her artistic achievements, Delta is deeply committed to philanthropy. In 2020, she launched the Delta Goodrem Foundation which strives to spread kindness, hope, and support for those facing illness, hardship, and inequality. In 2023, Delta unveiled the Delta Goodrem Foundation Clinical Exchange for Nursing in Cellular Therapies and Stem Cell Transplant. This initiative supports the American Australian Association - St Vincent's Hospital Clinical Exchange Program; allowing nurses from Australia and the United States to participate in immersive clinical studies, whilst working alongside world-renowned medical experts to create meaningful change. Delta embraces her role as a creative chameleon, finding immense joy in her various creative pursuits while also making a meaningful impact on the world around her.