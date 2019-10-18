De'Wayne Jackson to be Headline Dr. Martens Music & Film Concert Series In L.A.

The Los Angeles Dr. Martens Music & Film Series show featuring De'Wayne Jackson will take place on WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 at SUPERCHIEF GALLERY (739 Kohler Street) at 7:00pm.

De'Wayne Jackson is an alternative Singer/Rapper from Houston, Texas, who is redefining black music today by showcasing a raw blend of genres including rock, industrial and rap. De'Wayne released his first project, the "Don't Be Afraid" EP(2017), which got acclaim from publications including: Interview Magazine, Pigeons & Planes, Fader, Alt Press, VFILES, High Snobiety, Mass Appeal, Milk, The Source andmore. Later that year, De'Wayne joined Jessie J and Chase Atlantic as direct support on their respective European and U.S. tours. In 2018, De'Wayne released two singles, "Adios" featuring Chase Atlantic and "Top Man." He was also featured as a writer and vocalist on Masego's album Lady Lady. Later into 2018, De'Wayne joined Waterparks, Set It Off and I Don't Know How But They Found Me on US tours. In 2019, De'Wayne is set to release his first EP in two years, starting with two singles, "Let It Bang" and "Family Tree."

For the first-ever Dr. Martens Music & Film Series, NYC-based filmmaker Vincent Martell and L.A.-based filmmaker Erik Rojas have curated a solid lineup of performers are sharing their stories of resilience and determination. They explore what it takes to succeed as musicians realizing their own artistic vision in the music industry. Each L.A.and NYC concert event as well as the accompanying short documentary films created will provide an intimate look at the daily lives of working musicians and share a unique point of view as told by our filmmakers who have their own stories of resilience to tell. Confirmed music artists for the Dr. Martens Presents: Music & Film Series includeJunglepussy, De'Wayne Jackson, L.A. Witch, Paranoyds, Sad Girl, OSHUN, Combo Chimbita, Phony Ppl, Death Valley Girls. Samia and PJ.

The next Dr. Martens Music & Film Series in New York will be Wednesday, October 30in New York at Superchief Gallery NY, 1628 Jefferson Avenue, Queens, NY 11385 with JunglePussy.

The first pair of Dr. Martens boots rolled off the production line on the 1st April 1960 . With its trademark yellow stitch, grooved sole and heel loop , it was a boot for workers , initially worn by postmen and policemen; comfortable, durable and lightweight in comparison to its competitors at the time. Throughout Dr. Martens history, the brand has been adopted and subverted by diverse individuals, musicians, youth cultures, subcultures and tribes . These are the people who stand out from the crowd and their journey of self-expression has always been accompanied by a pair of DM's . The simple silhouette allows people to customize each pair ; whilst on a utilitarian level their famous durability and comfort make them ideal footwear for the world of gigs and street fashion . On an emotional level, they are a flag of attitude and empowerment . The Northamptonshire factory where it all began still exists to this day, in the village of Wollaston . A specific range of 'Made In England' products are manufactured here by a small, close-knit team of people schooled in traditional shoe-making and the unique process that makes Dr. Martens like no other shoe on earth.





