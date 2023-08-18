Davido Teams Up With Latto to Release 'Unavailable' Remix

This is the second installment of a string of remixes to Davido’s massive hit single “Unavailable.”

Aug. 18, 2023

Davido Teams Up With Latto to Release 'Unavailable' Remix

International global superstar Davido teams up with multi-platinum Grammy® nominated rapper, Latto, for the official remix of his chart-topping hit “Unavailable” via Sony Music U.K./RCA Records. This is the second installment of a string of remixes to Davido’s massive hit single “Unavailable.”

The original version of the song, released earlier this year, has been dominating charts and playlists globally amassing over 60 million streams worldwide alone as the lead track from Davido’s critically acclaimed album Timeless, which overall has garnered over 1.1B streams worldwide and counting. 

Of the remix collab Davido says, "I am so excited to see how far ‘Unavailable’ has gone globally and seeing everyone hop on the dance across the globe has been awesome. To have Latto, an incredible artist who we all love jump on the record, bringing her incredible energy to this song is pretty special and I can't wait to see everyone having a good time all year round to this song."

Latto on the collaboration: “Hopping on this remix for Davido was so fun. I already loved the original record so adding my flow to this was a special one.”

Hot on the heel of his latest remix drop, Davido will continue his highly successful Timeless Tour with dates throughout Europe. Kicking off in Manchester, U.K. on Wednesday, September 13th with stops in Berlin (September 15), Dusseldorf (September 17), Denmark (September 21), Stockholm (September 23), Australia (September 30) and wrapping up Auckland (October 7).

These highly anticipated shows come on the back of Davido's sold out North American Timeless Tour and the record-breaking launch of his fourth album, Timeless, which has been making waves and breaking global records.

In 2023, Davido has cemented his position as a global force within music. The American born, Nigerian raised Afrobeat icon Davido’s has amassed over +3 billion streams and over +1 billion video views across his 11-year career.

The most followed Afrobeat artist across social media, Davido has been a forerunner in connecting the world to Afrobeats. Earlier this year, Davido became the first African artist to top iTunes Album Chart with his latest critically acclaimed album Timeless.

Davido’s timeless momentum and cultural leadership will reach new heights this fall with the announcement of Davido’s upcoming A.W.A.Y Festival (November 18th) in Atlanta. Conceived to promote and foster cultural exportation and collaboration between Africa and the world, the A.W.A.Y Festival promises to bring fans the best in African music, art and culture.

Earning over 30 awards and nominations internationally including this year’s 2023 MTV VMA Award “Best Afrobeats” nomination for his single “Unavailable,” in addition to MTV’s EMA for “Best African Act” and “Best International Act,” two MTV Africa Music Awards, two BET Awards for “Best African Act” and “Best International Act” (2018), two Nigerian Teen Choice Awards for “Top Featured Artist” and “Choice Male Artist,” Davido’s global impact only continues to grow.



