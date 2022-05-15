David Knudson Shares Debut Solo LP, 'THE ONLY THING YOU HAVE TO CHANGE IS EVERYTHING'

David Knudson officially releases his new LP The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything out today via Platoon/Seawall. The 10-track LP traverses Knudson's dizzying riffage and energized instrumentation while excising the full-band format in favor of intricately layered guitar, bold programmed beats. Along with the album's release, Knudson is also sharing a new video for the album's intro track "Varv," which finds Knudson collaborating with director Adam CK Vollick. The bright, warped visuals match the intense instrumental track reflecting Knudson's journey towards newfound sobriety.

"This record wouldn't exist without my sobriety," Knudson asserts. "It prompted me to learn and embrace new passions like drum programming and engineering. I haven't felt a burst of inspiration like this in a long time. Removing all the self-inflicted chaos and complications opened my eyes to real life and opened my ears to new possibilities." Listen to The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything: https://platoon.lnk.to/the-only-thing-you-have-to-change-is-everything

Knudson has always had a knack for elevating and transforming the guitar into exciting new territories, and with The Only Thing You Have to Change is Everything he's managed to continue pushing those possibilities while simultaneously making one of the most accessible works of his career. While his first foray into writing music outside of the band dynamic, Knudson is quick to assert the album isn't so much a solo project as much as it's a series of carefully curated collaborations including former Minus the Bear bandmate Jake Snider, Bayonne, Julia Kugel of The Coathangers, and The Sand Band. Paired with Sam Bell's production prowess, Knudson mines a seemingly inexhaustible trove of vibrant sounds and timbres out of his instrument and weaves them into a kaleidoscopic score for nearly every facet of modern life-from the wonderment of new horizons to the longing of some simpler age and everything in between.

