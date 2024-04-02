Dashboard Confessional Announces 2024 Fall Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Dashboard Confessional has announced their 2024 Fall tour featuring special guests BOYS LIKE GIRLS and Taylor Acorn. Produced by Live Nation, the 28-city tour kicks off on September 10 at Stone Pony Summer Stage in Asbury Park, NJ, making stops across the U.S. in New York, Los Angeles, Houston and more before wrapping up in Irving, TX, at The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory on October 27.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi presale (details below) beginning Tuesday, April 2. Saints and Sailors presale and VIP packages are available starting Tuesday, April 2. Artist presale begins Wednesday, April 3. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, April 5 at 10am local time at dashboardconfessional.com.

Citi is the official card of the Dashboard Confessional Fall Tour 2024. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, April 2 at 10am local time until Thursday, April 4 at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Ahead of the Fall Tour, Dashboard Confessional will play at Lovin' Life Festival, Sunfest and Let's Go! Music Fest before heading to Manchester, TN, to host Bonnaroo's Emo Superjam. All upcoming dates can be found here and below.

DASHBOARD CONFESSIONAL 2024 TOUR DATES:

May 3-5 — Claremont, NC - Lovin' Life Festival%

Sun May 5 — West Palm Beach, FL — Sunfest%

Thurs May 30 — Dewey Beach, DE — Bottle & Cork

Fri May 31 — Crownsville, MD — Let's Go! Music Fest%

Sat June 15 — Manchester, TN — Bonnaroo — The Dashboard Confessional Emo Superjam

August 23-24 — Oro-Medonte, Canada — All Your Friends Fest%

Tue Sep 10 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Summer Stage

Wed Sep 11 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Thu Sep 12 — New York, NY — The Rooftop at Pier 17

Sat Sep 14 — Wallingford, CT — Toyota Oakdale Theatre#

Sun Sep 15 — Philadelphia, PA — The Met

Tue Sep 17 – Pittsburgh, PA – Stage AE

Wed Sep 18 — Grand Rapids, MI — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Fri Sep 20 – Columbus, OH – KEMBA Live!

Sat Sep 21 — St Louis, MO — The Pageant

Sun Sep 22 — Indianapolis, IN — Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

Tue Sep 24 — Omaha, NE — Steelhouse Omaha

Wed Sep 25 — Des Moines, IA — Val Air Ballroom

Thu Sep 26 — Minneapolis, MN — Uptown Theater

Sat Sep 28 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri Oct 04 — San Diego, CA — SOMA

Sat Oct 05 — Anaheim, CA — House Of Blues

Sun Oct 06 — Los Angeles, CA — Hollywood Palladium

Wed Oct 09 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live Sacramento

Fri Oct 11 – Forest Grove, OR – McMenamins Grand Lodge

Sat Oct 12 — Spokane, WA — The Podium

Sun Oct 13 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

Tue Oct 15 — Salt Lake City, UT — The Complex

Wed Oct 16 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Sat Oct 19 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival%

Sun Oct 20 – Las Vegas, NV – When We Were Young Festival%

Tue Oct 22 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Wed Oct 23 — Albuquerque, NM — Revel Entertainment Center

Fri Oct 25 — Houston, TX — Bayou Music Center

Sat Oct 26 — Austin, TX — Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater

Sun Oct 27 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

#Without BOYS LIKE GIRLS

% Festival Date