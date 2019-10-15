Dani-Elle Kleha Partners with Ronald McDonald House of Scranton for New Tour

Award Winning Country Artist, Dani-Elle Kleha, announces her new partnership with the Ronald McDonald House of Scranton as she kicks off the new season of her Positive Youth Tour in Pennsylvania with a performance at West Scranton High School in Scranton, PA on October 15 in celebration with "Ronald McDonald House Day." Support the mission of the Ronald McDonald House with hashtag #ShowYourStripes on social media.



Kleha released a single titled "Get Back Up" in April 2018 which inspired the "Positive Youth Tour." Headed by 23 year old Country artist, Dani-elle Kleha, the tour engages schools, youth camps and entities centering around young adults in Pennsylvania's Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties. Kleha shares her music along with messages of empowerment and anti-bullying, including her own personal stories of being bullied and how she got through her struggle, following her dreams, and the importance of making responsible decisions in life.



"October 15 is the day that we recognize the vital mission and work of the Ronald McDonald House worldwide. We are very honored and excited to celebrate the 45th anniversary of the House that Love Built in such a beautiful way." stated Executive Director, Ronald McDonald House of Scranton - Richard Bradshaw



"I am filled with excitement to start this next leg of the Positive Youth Tour and to kick it off with Ronald McDonald House as our partner. Our goal is to make as much of a difference as we possibly towards our youth," shares Dani-elle Kleha. "Being able to announce this during National Bullying Awareness Month makes it all that much more special."



"The positive youth tour was and still is an amazing learning experience! The biggest piece I took from the program is, there will always be someone that will try to bring you down to the lowest but you have to be a strong individual and believe in yourself through thick and thin. Say to yourself 'I can do this!' There are also many people who are there in a time of need. Don't shut them out because others put you down. Stand high and tall and show them that their thoughts won't affect where you plan to be in life. If it doesn't matter in those 5 seconds, don't let it matter in 5 years," shared student Scott B.

The mission of The Ronald McDonald House of Scranton is to ease the hardship of children's illness on families through programs that directly improve the health and well being of children are our Core Values: Integrity, Compassion, Accountability, Respect and Excellence (I-CARE). They enhance our mission by establishing and managing Ronald McDonald Family Room programs in area hospitals that provide a comfortable, homelike environment for our families.

Dani-elle Kleha is an aspiring, performer and recording artist from Jermyn, Pennsylvania with a sound well beyond her years. Her voice is a combination emulating a throwback to 90's country mixed with a modern flair. The ability to captivate the audience from the moment she steps on stage to the moment the crowd files out the doors, Dani-elle always leaves her fans with a lasting impression. She has shared the bill with artists Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley and more.



Along with her busy schedule, Dani-elle makes time to give back to the community and nationally with her position of being the National Spokesperson for "Veteran's Promise" as well as headlining the "Positive Youth Tour," a series of live shows performed at schools in Pennsylvania's Lackawanna and Susquehanna counties, where the concerts include segments during which Dani-elle speaks to students about following their dreams, bullying, and self-worth. This is only the beginning and there is no stopping her now. Her fresh new look and unique sound has her taking the Country Music world by storm one song at a time.

Photo courtesy of Dani-Elle Kleha's Twitter page.





