Daddi Ru Speaks To The Chase Of An Unreciprocated Love In New Song “THIRSTY”

Following a successful release of their first two singles, non-binary indie pop artist daddi ru (they/them) returns to the spotlight with "THIRSTY". The song touches upon the artist's past of chasing lovers who don't want them back. "THIRSTY" is currently available on all streaming platforms worldwide.

Pulling inspiration from personal experiences, daddi ru is not afraid to express their raw emotion and lack of success in many relationships. After "My Parasite", their debut single where daddi ru desperately begs their partner to leave them alone and go and use someone else, daddi ru is back with a tale of the opposite side of the relationship - that of chasing someone who doesn't want them back. Their raw and brutally honest lyricism, and double entendre on the term "thirst", both for someone, and that of physical desire, is further enforced by their raspy voice as the track progresses and builds. The queer pop-riser shared their goals for the song and their audience, "Having low self worth, I have had trouble seeing my value to others which has resulted in me chasing sty people who don't care about me", they explain "Sometimes the rejection can make your desire for someone even stronger, intoxicating, to the point it's a disturbance to your life. Been there, done that, don't want it again."

From playing singing games with their father, to taking random improvisational singing opportunities throughout New York City, the indie pop artist-on-the-rise is no stranger to music. After their first release launching them into the music industry, daddi ru has displayed that they possess the talent to make a big name for themselves. They found an alternative passion in filmmaking, creating works featured in film festivals worldwide and receiving rave reviews from the likes of Dazed Magazine and GLAAD. Their debut single "My Parasite," feat. Grandmaster Caz was touted by PRIDE, The Standard Magazine and The Word Is Bond. Staying true to their goals, daddi ru uses their various art forms to shine a light on serious conversations and express honest emotions.

"THIRSTY" is a track that possesses the potential to resonate and be relatable with the hearts of a wide audience. For those with their own relationship struggles, especially those that are one-sided, daddi ru's powerful tone and honest lyrics can make them feel heard and seen.