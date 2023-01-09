DYING FETUS Announce The Chaos & Carnage 2023 Co-Headline Tour with Suicide Silence

Death Metal Overlords DYING FETUS announce the Chaos & Carnage US co-headline tour with Suicide Silence!

Tickets are on sale Friday, January 13 at 10 AM EST.

﻿Additional support is provided by Born of Osiris, Aborted, Sanguisuabogg, Crown Magnetar & Slay Squad. A full list of dates can be found below.

Chaos & Carnage 2023 Tour Dates

Dying Fetus / Suicide Silence

Born of Osiris

Aborted

Sanguisugabogg

Crown Magnetar

Slay Squad

4/7 Fort Worth, TX - Ridglea Theater

4/8 San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center

4/9 Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

4/11 Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade

4/13 New York, NY - Palladium Times Square

4/14 Sayreville, NJ - Starland Ballroom

4/15 Hartford, CT - Webster Theater

4/16 Reading, PA - Reverb

4/18 Pittsburgh, PA - Mountain View Amp.

4/19 Cleveland, OH - Agora Theatre

4/20 Covington, KY - Madison Theater

4/21 Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

4/22 Joliet, IL - The Forge

4/24 Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

4/26 Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues

4/27 Mesa, AZ - The Nile

4/28 Los Angeles, CA - The Belasco

4/29 Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

4/30 Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

Self-reliance and musical integrity are the two principles to which DYING FETUS have always lived by. Formed in 1991, during the height of the death metal explosion, DYING FETUS have matured into one of the premiere extreme death metal / grindcore acts to emerge from the massive global metal underground.

Combining an innovative mix of technical virtuosity and catchy song structures to create the ultimate blend of death metal, hardcore and grind, the band is recognized worldwide as a prime example of songwriting perfection across eight studio albums: 'Purification Through Violence' (1996), 'Killing On Adrenaline' (1998), 'Destroy The Opposition' (2001), 'Stop At Nothing' (2003), 'War Of Attrition' (2007), 'Descend Into Depravity' (2009), 'Reign Supreme' (2012), their latest album, 'Wrong One to f With' (2017), was hailed as a "menacing motherfer" by Metal Injection.

Now over 25+ years into their distinguished career, DYING FETUS cement their legacy and uphold their position as the most dominant force in death metal today.