DREAMCAR Will Release 'Dream EP' This Week

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



DREAMCAR, the new wave supergroup consisting of No Doubt's Tony Kanal [bass], Tom Dumont [guitar], and Adrian Young [drums] and singer Davey Havok [AFI, Blakq Audio, Ramones X], have announced the forthcoming release of the ‘Dream EP', out this Friday, April 5 2024. Fans can pre-save the EP ahead of its release here: https://onerpm.link/dream-ep

Rife with shimmering guitar tones, funky slap bass, bombastic drums, and a neon-lit dance floor dreaminess, DREAMCAR nods to the decade of Tears for Fears and The Lost Boys through a kaleidoscope of inspiration forged over three decades creating and connecting with fans worldwide.

The ‘Dream EP' is the first taste of new music since the bands self titled debut album, released in 2017. It includes three new recordings; two tracks that were considered for the band's previous album and a cover of David Bowie's “Moonage Daydream”. The two new songs were just recently finalized just for this EP.

DREAMCAR also announced a special upcoming live show taking place May 10 at El Rey Theater in Los Angeles, CA with support from Harsh Symmetry. Tickets go on sale this Friday, April 5th at 10am local time and can be purchased here. The band is also confirmed to perform at this year's Cruel World Festival with the likes of Duran Duran, Interpol, Blondie, The Faint and more on May 11 in Pasadena, CA.