DOV Releases 'Something Beautiful' Remix

Brilliantly embodying the dark side of a bittersweet moment, NYC's DOV applies his eclectic production to alternative r&b artist Chinwe's beloved hit "Something Beautiful". Channeling high percussion and hyper-pop sounds, the "Something Beautiful" remix lives up to the title, delivering a moody and undeniably catchy continuation of the original. Capturing an acceptance to the fact that a beautiful moment might not last, the remix dives deep into the euphoric distress that a 'live for the moment' message might cause. While the moment is enticing, it is brief and DOV does not waste time putting his stamp on it.

"Chinwe's original song has something "sweet and smooth" about it and the production is more on the chill vibe. When me and Chinwe talked about doing a remix for the song I knew that I wanted to give it a whole new interpretation "DOV's way" and through that show the power of production and how a different production can take the song to a totally different place." - DOV

The son of a left wing political activist, DOV migrated to NYC from Tel Aviv's conflicted ideals, as they didn't fit the life that he wanted to lead as a queer liberal musician and artist. In 2017, the DOV project was born in Brooklyn - putting his own stamp on alt-pop, the eclectic project focuses on the many aspects of his life as a Queer, Jewish immigrant. Encapsulating his experience in NYC's LGBTQ community, his unique production style has been described by Line of Best Fit as "music that glistens with contrasting textures" and by Clash as "striking, deeply original work, at once pop but also deeply alien." Popular outlet Cool Hunting quotes "In crafting expressive, enticing pop tunes from his honest perspective, DOV acts as an ambassador for (and to) the LGBTQIA community. Though identity drives the track, its musical landscape makes the entire experience powerful." And with Chinwe's added support by the likes of Complex, Wonderland, Fred Perry Subculture, BBC 1XTRA (Jamz Supernova) and BBC Introducing (Tom Robinson), the duo has struck musical gold with a wildly relatable hit, turned up a notch by none other than DOV himself.

Listen to the "Something Beautiful" Remix on Spotify Here.