DESERT DAZE Moves To 2024 & Announces DAZE IN THE CITY

After careful thought and consideration, DESERT DAZE organizers have decided to take a year off from the event at Lake Perris and return in 2024, using the extra time to ensure an experience that surpasses expectations for many years to come.

Organizers will also celebrate the Desert Daze community this fall with DAZE IN THE CITY: a concert odyssey from October 10 - 15, 2023 at multiple venues across Southern California featuring music and visual artists including Les Claypool's Frog Brigade, The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Melody's Echo Chamber, The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, Blonde Redhead, and more.

DESERT DAZE will return to Moreno Beach at Lake Perris, CA from October 10 - 13, 2024 with multiple stages, swimming, expanded camping + hotel options, art installations, and more. Presale ticket holders for 2023 can roll over 2023 passes to DESERT DAZE 2024 or request a refund via See Tickets.

“Thank you for continuing to make Desert Daze a beautiful experience,” notes DESERT DAZE co-founder Phil Pirrone. “We love Desert Daze and the amazing people who support it. We're already working on 2024 and look forward to seeing you soon.”

For tickets and additional information on DESERT DAZE and DAZE IN THE CITY, visit here.

'DAZE IN THE CITY' EVENT LINEUP

Oct 10 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, DAIISTAR

Oct 11 Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

The Black Angels, The Dandy Warhols, DAIISTAR

Oct 11 Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo

W.H. Lung + Guests

Oct 12 Riverside, CA @ Riverside Municipal Auditorium

Les Claypool Fearless Flying Frog Brigade

Oct 12 Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent Theater

Blonde Redhead

Oct 12 Long Beach, CA @ Alex’s Bar

Acid Mother's Temple

Oct 12 Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room

Ulrika Spacek, Holy Wave, DAIISTAR

Oct 13 Los Angeles, CA @ The Bellwether

The Brian Jonestown Massacre, Melody's Echo Chamber

Oct 14 Riverside, CA @ Fox Performing Arts Center

Blonde Redhead, Melody's Echo Chamber

Oct 15 Los Angeles, CA @ Gold Diggers

MELTT + Guests