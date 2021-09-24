DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film Soundtrack Available Now

Click Here for More Articles on DEAR EVAN HANSEN Film

The soundtrack for the new Dear Evan Hansen film adaption is out now!

The soundtrack features 11 songs from the movie musical, including two new tracks that were not in the musical. The five new bonus tracks feature reimagined tracks from the musical by Sam Smith, Summer Walker, Sza, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Finneas, and Tori Kelly!

The breathtaking, generation-defining Broadway phenomenon becomes a soaring cinematic event as Tony, Grammy and Emmy Award winner Ben Platt reprises his role as an anxious, isolated high schooler aching for understanding and belonging amid the chaos and cruelty of the social-media age.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Stephen Chbosky (The Perks of Being A Wallflower, Wonder), the film is written for the screen by the show's Tony winner Steven Levenson with music and lyrics by the show's Oscar®, Grammy and Tony-winning songwriting team of Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (La La Land, The Greatest Showman).

Physical copies of the album, including a special blue vinyl, cassette, and CDs are available here.

Listen to the new soundtrack here: