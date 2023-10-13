DEAR DEAR Reveals Debut Album 'death of a fairytale'

Dear Dear, the artist project of singer-songwriter, poet, and fashion designer Chase Cohl, shares her breathtaking record death of a fairytale.

Dear Dear invites listeners into nostalgia with death of a fairytale — inspired by '60s girl group legends such as The Ronettes, The Shirelles, Darlene Love, and The Crystals, the record reframes the narrative often associated with the music of that time and serves as the feminist version of the ‘girl-group record’.

The fearless confessional wrapped in a retro soundscape is Dear Dear’s signature, revealing intimate reflections in a playful way. death of a fairytale is a continuation of the 2021 EP Dear Dear: Volume 1 and Cohl’s collaborative work with Barry Goldberg (Bob Dylan, Rod Stewart, Ray Charles, Gladys Knight).

The duo shared production duties this time around, inspiring Cohl to get her “hands dirty in a way that I didn’t with the first EP and really dig into the minutiae of every single sound.” The album is a return to a simpler time but with a modern and raucous twist. It’s also a new entry in the Dear Dear chapter of Cohl’s vibrant artistic expression — indeed, what started out merely as the name of her first album has continued to evolve and take on a life of its own.

“When Barry and I began writing these songs in California, the intention was to make something truly collaborative – a marriage of our styles, strengths, and love for this era of music,” explains Cohl. “After the release of the first EP, it became clear that this project was taking on a life of its own. Shifting the entire project into the enigma of Dear Dear felt like the most natural step to allow the music to really breathe its best breaths.”

The album features the three previously released tracks “Technicolor,” “Natural,” which Paste praised as “a brilliant first chapter of an album that’s destined to dazzle,” and “A Woman’s Fault,” which Flaunt wrote embodies a "new wave of feminist anthems.”

Dear Dear also just wrapped a couple of East Coast shows this month supporting Allie Crow Buckley and a show curated by Cam Avery (Tame Impala) earlier this summer.