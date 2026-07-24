DDG Releases New Single 'Calling My Phone' via Epic Records

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DDG has released a new single, 'Calling My Phone,' via Epic Records, arriving July 24, 2026. The track, which centers on a confrontational premise the Pontiac, Michigan rapper addresses directly in its opening lines, has begun generating early traction on TikTok and YouTube Shorts. The release follows a stretch of activity for DDG that included a remix to a diss track featuring Adrien Broner and DeenTheGreat, an appearance on the interview series Off Script with Trip alongside NBA player Jaren Jackson, and a spot in Kai Cenat's second annual Streamer University program. DDG completed his sold-out Blame The Chat Tour earlier this year and has accumulated more than 2 billion global streams across a catalog that includes multiple RIAA-certified records and a Billboard-charting collaboration with PlaqueBoyMax titled 'Pink Dreads.'

After starting last year with 'Pink Dreads,' which landed on the Billboard charts upon release and has since been streamed over 46 million times, DDG continued fortifying his catalog with a handful of buzzworthy singles and two albums: moo, released on his 28th birthday, and don't overthink it.

DDG's 2025 album blame the chat earned widespread praise from fans and music critics alike, with many labeling it his most innovative project to date. Bringing the album to life on stage, DDG completed his sold-out Blame The Chat Tour earlier this year, playing to packed rooms across major cities.

With more than 2 billion global streams and multiple RIAA-certified records, DDG has earned recognition from XXL and Forbes 30 Under 30. Described by Complex as 'one of the most powerful streamers in hip-hop,' he remains at the forefront of a new era spanning music, content, and culture.

ABOUT DDG

Over the last several years, Michigan-born, multi-platinum hip-hop star DDG has vaulted to the upper echelon of the culture. With over two billion streams across his catalog, he's achieved RIAA certifications for several hits – including 'I'm Geekin' (gold), 'Arguments' (gold), 'Hood Melody' (gold) and break-out smash 'Moonwalking In Calabasas' (double platinum). His status has been cemented by covering the coveted XXL Freshman Class issue and being named to Forbes 30 Under 30 for music. Already dubbed 'one of the most powerful streamers in Hip-Hop' by Complex, DDG took things into the stratosphere when he launched his 7-day streamathon event, dubbed the 'HIT-A-THON'—where fans helped shape his innovative blame the chat album in real time. From breaking Twitch records to consistently delivering viral and charting singles, DDG has solidified his position as one of the most forward-thinking voices in hip-hop.

CONNECT WITH DDG

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Photo credit: Shaun Llewellyn



Photo Credit: Shaun Llewellyn

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