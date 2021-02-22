DAYGLOW Announces New Album 'Harmony House'

When Dayglow mastermind Sloan Struble released his debut album Fuzzybrain from his Texas dorm room back in 2018 he had one goal, to make music that made people happy. Now three years, hundreds of millions of streams, a #2 position at multiple radio formats (Alternative, Triple A), press accolades from NPR, NME and more and a Late Night TV debut later, his sense of purpose hasn't changed but his ambition has only grown greater.

Harmony House is the highly anticipated new album from Dayglow to be released May 21st worldwide on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL. Since releasing his debut album Fuzzybrain, Dayglow has connected with fans around the world, creating a community that uplifts and music makes people feel good, for Harmony House that same feel good mentality has been applied alongside a more reflective approach to songwriting. Released today is the David Byrne inspired "Something" a track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL.

Struble reflects "I was scrolling through Instagram one day, and I was thinking about how dumb social media gets sometimes, and how materialistic and advertisement driven our culture's identity statement is becoming. The line "if what makes you someone is something, then why can't I have mine?" sums that up pretty well. Stuff is never going to fulfill us, yet we are always wanting more and more and it's just such an unfortunate waste of time. People always act like they are victims of time, but we have to make the most of the time we have. It's so hard to see that considering how distracted everyone is by their own little curated echo chambers of media and content."

Dayglow started the year releasing "Close To You" a song reminiscent of the iconic whimsy of 80's pop duets, drawing heavily on some unlikely influences such as Whitney Houston, Patti Labelle and Michael McDonald. The song has already been streamed millions of times with 1 millions views for the video alone, alongside having a viral moment on TikTok and is steadily climbing up the radio charts.

Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana