DAYGLOW Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates

Dayglow is today announcing his return to US stages this September. The six week tour will kick off in his home state of Texas and take him across the country. All dates are below and tickets are on sale 4/16.

The tour will be the first time Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, will get to play songs from his forthcoming album Harmony House which it out on May 21st on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL.

Fans will also get a preview of what to expect when Dayglow takes the stage as part of the upcoming season for the iconic Austin City Limits TV program. He will join Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste and more. It will be his second TV performance of the year after he made his Late Night Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play his smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight."

The North American tour announcement follows the release of latest single "Woah Man," as well as "Close To You," which has been streamed almost 20 millions times since it's release earlier this year. The song is reminiscent of the iconic whimsy of 80's pop duets, drawing heavily on some unlikely influences such as Whitney Houston, Patti Labelle, and Michael McDonald, and "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL.

Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.

North American Tour Dates:

09/09/21 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

09/10/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's

09/11/21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

09/13/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

09/16/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

09/17/21 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

09/18/21 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory

09/22/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

09/23/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

09/24/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

09/26/21 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox

09/28/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

09/29/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit

10/05/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

10/06/21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/12/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage

10/13/21 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

10/15/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

10/16/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

10/17/21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall

10/19/21 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

10/21/21 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

10/23/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre

10/24/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

10/27/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

10/29/21 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/30/21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana