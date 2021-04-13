DAYGLOW Announces 2021 North American Tour Dates
New album 'Harmony House' will be released May 21st.
Dayglow is today announcing his return to US stages this September. The six week tour will kick off in his home state of Texas and take him across the country. All dates are below and tickets are on sale 4/16.
The tour will be the first time Dayglow, also known as 21-year-old Sloan Struble, will get to play songs from his forthcoming album Harmony House which it out on May 21st on Struble's own Very Nice Records in partnership with AWAL.
Fans will also get a preview of what to expect when Dayglow takes the stage as part of the upcoming season for the iconic Austin City Limits TV program. He will join Brittany Howard, Leon Bridges, Jon Batiste and more. It will be his second TV performance of the year after he made his Late Night Debut on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert to play his smash hit "Can I Call You Tonight."
The North American tour announcement follows the release of latest single "Woah Man," as well as "Close To You," which has been streamed almost 20 millions times since it's release earlier this year. The song is reminiscent of the iconic whimsy of 80's pop duets, drawing heavily on some unlikely influences such as Whitney Houston, Patti Labelle, and Michael McDonald, and "Something," a David Byrne-inspired track about the sometimes overwhelming experience of contemporary life as it's lived both digitally and IRL.
Harmony House will be released May 21st and can be pre-ordered here.
North American Tour Dates:
09/09/21 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
09/10/21 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's
09/11/21 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
09/13/21 - Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
09/16/21 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
09/17/21 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
09/18/21 - Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory
09/22/21 - San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
09/23/21 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
09/24/21 - Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom
09/26/21 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox
09/28/21 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
09/29/21 - Denver, CO @ Summit
10/05/21 - Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
10/06/21 - Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/12/21 - Atlanta, GA @ Center Stage
10/13/21 - Charlotte, NC @ The Underground
10/15/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
10/16/21 - Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
10/17/21 - New York, NY @ Webster Hall
10/19/21 - Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
10/21/21 - Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
10/23/21 - Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix Concert Theatre
10/24/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
10/27/21 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
10/29/21 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/30/21 - Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
Photo Credit: Pooneh Ghana