DANCE AROUND THE WORLD: Jamz Supernova to Release Debut Compilation on Mr Bongo

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BBC Radio 6 Music broadcaster and DJ Jamz Supernova is to release her debut compilation, DANCE AROUND THE WORLD, on October 16 via independent label Mr Bongo. The 16-track collection is structured in two halves — Day and Night — and draws on the artists, places, and communities Supernova has encountered through years of travelling, DJing, and record digging internationally. To mark the announcement, a double A-side single is out now, pairing Colombian artists Verito Asprilla's 'Quiero Ser Buena' and Brenda x Diva Cruz's 'Sin Africa,' the latter a collaboration Supernova helped bring together.

For over a decade, Jamz Supernova has built a reputation as one of the UK's most trusted musical guides, introducing audiences to artists, communities and sounds that exist far beyond the mainstream. Through her BBC Radio 6 Music show, Future Bounce label and countless international collaborations, she's become known not simply for discovering music, but for uncovering the cultural stories that surround it.

An evolution of the Dance Around The World radio show and Bandcamp community, the compilation invites listeners on a day-to-night journey across countries, genres and generations, celebrating music as a vehicle for connection, identity and cultural exchange. Split into two distinct halves — Day and Night — it explores the contrasting energy each place can hold, from sunlit storytelling and live instrumentation through to after-dark club sounds and dancefloor experimentation.

Rather than presenting countries through familiar musical stereotypes, DANCE AROUND THE WORLD challenges assumptions, revealing the breadth and complexity of contemporary and archival sounds from across the globe. Each selection reflects a personal relationship Jamz has built through years of travelling, DJing and immersing herself within local music communities.

As Jamz explains: 'I picked all these places that I was inspired by, or places that I've been, where the music has really informed what I do. It was the idea that when you travel, you get to experience both the day side of somewhere and the night side, and the music and the feeling can change so much between the two.'

Representing Day is Verito Asprilla's 'Quiero Ser Buena' — a vibrant, future-facing reggaeton cut bursting with groove and joyful energy. Jamz first discovered Verito through Colombia's Pacific coast, after being introduced to Afro-Colombian culture during her travels before later inviting the artist onto her BBC Radio 6 Music show.

Counterbalancing that is 'Sin Africa', a powerful collaboration between Brenda and Diva Cruz. Originally entrusted to Jamz during its development, she played an A&R role in bringing the collaboration together, pairing Brenda's club-ready production with Diva Cruz's commanding vocal — a lyrical reflection on African identity, colonial history and Afro-Colombian experience delivered across a driving Latin club rhythm.

While every track tells its own story, a common thread runs throughout the compilation: the enduring role of music as celebration, resistance and cultural memory. As Jamz writes in the album's liner notes: 'Each country and region explored within this compilation has used music as a form of resistance in response to colonialism… We can never forget how colonial history has shaped the world, but I'm also interested in how music moves us forward.'

The double A-side 'Quiero Ser Buena' and 'Sin Africa' is out now. DANCE AROUND THE WORLD arrives in full on October 16 via Mr Bongo on digital, CD and vinyl. It is available to pre-save here, and the double A-side single can be bought or streamed here.

Release Information

Jamz Supernova presents Dance Around The World

Release Date: October 16, 2026

Label: Mr Bongo

Formats: Digital | Vinyl | CD

First Single (July 22)

Verito Asprilla - Quiero Ser Buena

Brenda x Diva Cruz - Sin Africa

Album Tracklist

Groundsound - Bittersweet

SIMANGAVOLE & SOA RAVELO - NY AMPELA

Esa Williams - Vanguard Drive (Kwaai Dub)

Oruã - Capoeira Demo

Verito Asprilla - Quiero Ser Buena

Lenna Bahule - Tulamie

Célia Wa - Broke

15 15 - WIPIP

Lo Rwa Kaf - Daou Minm (Jako Maron Remix)

Brenda x Diva Cruz - Sin Africa

Surreal Sessions - Corona

Catu Diosis & Neana - Delulu

Jus Now - Yalode (Feat. As Ganhadeiras de Itapuã)

Evehive & Clementaum - Vulgo Kebradera (Feat. MC VICKY)

Jamz Supernova x Sam Interface - Tan Toddy (Feat. Lateena)

Mokotron - Colonised Existence

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