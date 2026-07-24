Cypress Hill Releases Debut Spanish-Language Album 'Dios Bendiga'
The hip-hop group's B-Real and Sen Dog front the record, featuring all-Spanish lyrics throughout.
Cypress Hill has released DIOS BENDIGA, the hip-hop group's first Spanish-language album, marking a new chapter for a act that has been active since the late 1980s.
The album was released via HYBE Latin America. Alongside the release, the group shared the music video for 'Estamos Listos,' directed by Sergio de Ávila & Jerome Lehoucq.
Photo by Travis Cox
Marking the group's first-ever full-length Spanish effort and their first complete project in over four years, the album ushers in a new chapter in the group's legacy that has spanned across cultures, languages, and territories. As one of the first Latin American groups to gain mainstream recognition in hip-hop, DIOS BENDIGA honors the group's Latino roots and serves as an anthem of strength and resistance, delivering a beacon of hope and call for unity in response to the state of the world today. The album serves as a cultural touchstone bridging generations and communities, seeing the members collaborate with some of the most exciting artists in Latin music today across genres such as Mexico's Alemán, Argentina's Trueno and Los Angeles' Poe Leos — artists who credit Cypress Hill's art and impact having shaped their own sounds and trajectories.
From the collective rally for communal solidarity and protection in 'Wacha Trucha,' featuring Mexican rap icon Alemán, to the stadium-caliber anthems heavily infused with rhythmic cumbia in 'Campeones,' featuring foundational member Mellow Man Ace, the album has garnered early widespread critical acclaim from publications including NPR, GQ México & Latinoamérica, Billboard, Rolling Stone en Español, Vice, COLORS, Hits Daily Double, Remezcla, Okayplayer, HOLA! and more.
Orchestrated by longtime percussionist Eric Bobo in his role as musical director, the album sessions captured an electric momentum that saw pioneers B-Real and Sen Dog tap into their roots with unprecedented fluency. The album production was further elevated by the precision of the multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated DJ Flict (Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, Sia), whose visceral, live scratching provided the final layer of grit to a project that seamlessly bridges the group's iconic West Coast legacy with their rich cultural heritage.
The band is currently on their Once Upon a Time in the Summer North American tour and will continue touring throughout the year. The trek includes stops in Tucson, El Paso, Costa Mesa, Rocklahoma, Rock the Runway in London, Ontario, Hinckley, Minnesota, Sacramento's Aftershock Festival, Columbia, Maryland, and a special Halloween-season performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. The momentum continues this November as Cypress Hill heads to Latin America for a five-city headlining tour, bringing their acclaimed live show to Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, and Quito.
Three decades in, Cypress Hill remains one of the most influential rap groups of all time, with their music transcending generations, regions, and languages: Grammy-nominated, globally toured, and sampled across generations.
DIOS BENDIGA TRACKLIST:
1. Wacha Trucha feat. Alemán
2. Campeones feat. Mellow Man Ace
3. Rosas Verdes
4. Run feat. Poe Leos
5. Sueños feat. Coyote
6. Estamos Listos
7. Voló feat. Sick Jacken
8. Saca La Bolsita ft. Trueno
9. No Tengo Miedo feat. Sick Jacken
10. Barrios Prendidos feat. La Santa Grifa
11. El Perro Y El Coyote feat. Guapo
12. Otra
CYPRESS HILL TOUR DATES:
July 25th - Tucson, Arizona @ Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre
July 26th - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
July 29th - Costa Mesa, California @ The Pacific Amphitheatre
September 5th - Pryor, Oklahoma @ Rocklahoma
September 17th - London, Ontario @ Rock The Runway 2026
September 19th - Hinckley, Minnesota @ Amphitheater
October 2nd - Sacramento, California @ Aftershock 2026
October 3rd - Columbia, Maryland @ Power To The People 2026
October 29th - Morrison, Colorado @ Haunted Rocks
November 5th - Bogotá, Colombia @ Arena Movistar
November 8th - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Malvinas
November 11th - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolicán
November 13th - Lima, Perú @ Coliseo Dibos
November 15th - Quito, Ecuador @ Coliseo Ruminahui
DIOS BENDIGA Artwork
'Estamos Listos' Video Screenshot
Photo Credit: Travis Cox
Photo Credit: Travis Cox