Cypress Hill Releases Debut Spanish-Language Album 'Dios Bendiga'

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Cypress Hill has released DIOS BENDIGA, the hip-hop group's first Spanish-language album, marking a new chapter for a act that has been active since the late 1980s.

The album was released via HYBE Latin America. Alongside the release, the group shared the music video for 'Estamos Listos,' directed by Sergio de Ávila & Jerome Lehoucq.

Photo by Travis Cox

Marking the group's first-ever full-length Spanish effort and their first complete project in over four years, the album ushers in a new chapter in the group's legacy that has spanned across cultures, languages, and territories. As one of the first Latin American groups to gain mainstream recognition in hip-hop, DIOS BENDIGA honors the group's Latino roots and serves as an anthem of strength and resistance, delivering a beacon of hope and call for unity in response to the state of the world today. The album serves as a cultural touchstone bridging generations and communities, seeing the members collaborate with some of the most exciting artists in Latin music today across genres such as Mexico's Alemán, Argentina's Trueno and Los Angeles' Poe Leos — artists who credit Cypress Hill's art and impact having shaped their own sounds and trajectories.

From the collective rally for communal solidarity and protection in 'Wacha Trucha,' featuring Mexican rap icon Alemán, to the stadium-caliber anthems heavily infused with rhythmic cumbia in 'Campeones,' featuring foundational member Mellow Man Ace, the album has garnered early widespread critical acclaim from publications including NPR, GQ México & Latinoamérica, Billboard, Rolling Stone en Español, Vice, COLORS, Hits Daily Double, Remezcla, Okayplayer, HOLA! and more.

Orchestrated by longtime percussionist Eric Bobo in his role as musical director, the album sessions captured an electric momentum that saw pioneers B-Real and Sen Dog tap into their roots with unprecedented fluency. The album production was further elevated by the precision of the multi-platinum, GRAMMY-nominated DJ Flict (Snoop Dogg, Lauryn Hill, Sia), whose visceral, live scratching provided the final layer of grit to a project that seamlessly bridges the group's iconic West Coast legacy with their rich cultural heritage.

The band is currently on their Once Upon a Time in the Summer North American tour and will continue touring throughout the year. The trek includes stops in Tucson, El Paso, Costa Mesa, Rocklahoma, Rock the Runway in London, Ontario, Hinckley, Minnesota, Sacramento's Aftershock Festival, Columbia, Maryland, and a special Halloween-season performance at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison, Colorado. The momentum continues this November as Cypress Hill heads to Latin America for a five-city headlining tour, bringing their acclaimed live show to Bogotá, Buenos Aires, Santiago, Lima, and Quito.

Three decades in, Cypress Hill remains one of the most influential rap groups of all time, with their music transcending generations, regions, and languages: Grammy-nominated, globally toured, and sampled across generations.

DIOS BENDIGA TRACKLIST:

1. Wacha Trucha feat. Alemán

2. Campeones feat. Mellow Man Ace

3. Rosas Verdes

4. Run feat. Poe Leos

5. Sueños feat. Coyote

6. Estamos Listos

7. Voló feat. Sick Jacken

8. Saca La Bolsita ft. Trueno

9. No Tengo Miedo feat. Sick Jacken

10. Barrios Prendidos feat. La Santa Grifa

11. El Perro Y El Coyote feat. Guapo

12. Otra

CYPRESS HILL TOUR DATES:

July 25th - Tucson, Arizona @ Anselmo Valencia Tori Amphitheatre

July 26th - El Paso, Texas @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

July 29th - Costa Mesa, California @ The Pacific Amphitheatre

September 5th - Pryor, Oklahoma @ Rocklahoma

September 17th - London, Ontario @ Rock The Runway 2026

September 19th - Hinckley, Minnesota @ Amphitheater

October 2nd - Sacramento, California @ Aftershock 2026

October 3rd - Columbia, Maryland @ Power To The People 2026

October 29th - Morrison, Colorado @ Haunted Rocks

November 5th - Bogotá, Colombia @ Arena Movistar

November 8th - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Estadio Malvinas

November 11th - Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Caupolicán

November 13th - Lima, Perú @ Coliseo Dibos

November 15th - Quito, Ecuador @ Coliseo Ruminahui

DIOS BENDIGA Artwork

'Estamos Listos' Video Screenshot

Photo Credit: Travis Cox



Photo Credit: Travis Cox

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