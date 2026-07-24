Creekbed Carter Releases New Album 'Peasants Revolt'

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Creekbed Carter has released a new album titled PEASANTS REVOLT, available today.

Creekbed Carter Hogan released PEASANTS REVOLT on July 24, 2026, via Gar Hole Records. The record showcases Hogan's trademark wit, casting himself as a court jester wandering the halls of a dying empire—crooning, hollering, and grinning through the collapse. Alongside the release, Hogan has also shared the official video for 'Hot Dog! Apocalypse.'

'Hot Dog! Apocalypse is the crown jewel of PEASANTS REVOLT. It presents disarming humor in the face of a world that is constantly short-changing us,' says Hogan. 'At the hot dog museum, we sing for our supper and reclaim it together for ourselves. With the earnestness of Kimya Dawson, the hooks of Fountains of Wayne, and the stubborn delight of Roger Miller, it's what we sing even as the waters rise and the lights go out.'

While PEASANTS REVOLT grapples with capitalism, isolation, queer survival, labor struggle, and state violence, it ultimately refuses despair, celebrating mutual aid, queer love, collective resistance, and the possibility of finding one another amid collapse. Across ten songs, Hogan weaves together Appalachian strike songs, labor anthems, Ethiopian jazz, old-time folk traditions, and contemporary queer storytelling into a record rooted in upheaval, transition, and collective survival.

'The world is ending, and rent is due,' Hogan says in the album's accompanying manifesto. 'War is ceaseless, pandemics go unchecked, billionaires poison the well water, and cops abduct neighbors while wildfires burn... but here at the hot dog stand, relief and joy are yours for five buck ninety-nine.'

Written while moving between the North and South during a period marked by genocide, federal occupation, workers' uprisings, and personal transition, the album centers ordinary people trying to build meaningful lives through extraordinary instability. Produced and engineered by Britton Beisenherz, PEASANTS REVOLT features collaborators Lindsey Verrill, Jeff Johnston, Carolina Chauffe, Beth Chrisman, Nora Predey, Sarah Schultz, Hunter Prueger, Gabriela Torres, and Jude Brothers, whose 'Hot Dog Choir' brings together honky tonk, chamber folk, experimental Americana, and protest music.

'At the end of the world, we still have to live our lives,' Hogan writes. 'Whether it's a 14th-century riot of peasants, a 20th-century miner's strike, or our modern-day hell, PEASANTS REVOLT was made to help us sing for our supper so we can reclaim a better world for ourselves.'

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