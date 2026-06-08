Country Trio Lady A to Play THIS WINTER'S NIGHT TOUR 2026

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Multi-platinum and Grammy Award-winning group will play THIS WINTER’S NIGHT TOUR 2026. Following last year’s inaugural run, they’ll launch a limited trek on December 10 at Northfield Park Racino in Northfield, OH.

The tour will visit major cities like New York, NY, and Greensboro, NC, before wrapping just in time for the holidays on December 21 with two shows at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, TN. Fan Club presale tickets are available beginning this Wednesday (6/10) at 10 a.m. local time, and general tickets go on sale this Friday (6/12) at 10 a.m. local time here.

In 2025, the tour setlist featured fan-favorites from their festive albums, On This Winter's Night and the extended Volume 2. The group plans to continue the tradition this December.

“Last year’s Christmas shows truly filled our hearts with the magic of the season,” shares Lady A’s Dave Haywood. “We had so much fun that we couldn’t imagine not doing it again. We can’t wait for everyone to come on out with their loved ones and let’s spread some holiday cheer together.”

Headlining select dates throughout the summer, Lady A has also support stops on Tim McGraw’s Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026, where they'll play stadiums like Boston’s Fenway Park (7/30) and Minneapolis’ Target Field (8/23).

As a Country radio staple, Lady A has amassed 11 #1 hits and over 9 BILLION global streams. Known for their 12X PLATINUM hit “Need You Now,” which is the highest certified song by a Country group, they have earned ACM and CMA “Vocal Group of the Year” trophies three years in a row and countless other honors, including seven GRAMMY Awards, Billboard Music Awards, People’s Choice Awards, Teen Choice Awards, and a Tony Award nomination.

THIS WINTER’S NIGHT TOUR 2026 Dates:

12/10 – Northfield Park Racino – Northfield, OH

12/11 – Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana – Gary, IN

12/12 – Blue Gate Performing Arts Center – Shipshewana, IN

12/17 – Beacon Theatre – New York, NY

12/18 – Parx Casino – Bensalem, PA

12/19 – Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts – Greensboro, NC

12/21 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN *Matinee

12/21 – Ryman Auditorium – Nashville, TN

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