Country Superstar Luke Combs Announces 'Middle of Somewhere' Tour

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs will kick off his newly confirmed "Middle of Somewhere Tour" this fall. Upcoming stops include Green Bay's Resch Center (two nights), Albany's MVP Arena (two nights), Charleston's North Charleston Coliseum (Friday October 14 & Saturday October 15), Louisville's KFC Yum! Center (two nights), Omaha's CHI Health Center (two nights) and Oklahoma City's Paycom Center (two nights) among others. Special guests featured on the tour include Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wade and Lainey Wilson.

Of the tour, Combs shares, "I know that the price of everything has been going up these last couple years and there's nothing I can do about that, but the one thing I could do is set the price of my tickets. So, what I wanted to do was keep the ticket prices the same as they were before the pandemic. I really really hope you guys will come out and check us out. Can't wait to see you on the road!"

Tickets for the "Middle of Somewhere Tour" will be available for pre-sale starting next Wednesday, May 4 at 4:00pm local time through Ticketmaster Verified Fan, with general on-sale following Friday, May 6 at 10:00am local time at Ticketmaster.com & LiveNation.com. Combs' official fan club, The Bootleggers, will once again have early access to tickets through Ticketmaster Verified Fan pre-sale starting next Wednesday, May 4 at 9:00am local time. Citi is the official card of the tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, May 5 at 10:00am local time until Thursday, May 5 at 10:00pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

As the official wireless partner for the "Middle of Somewhere Tour," Combs and T-Mobile are teaming up to bring T-Mobile customers exclusive access to lower bowl tickets at every U.S. tour stop, even at sold-out shows. Un-carrier customers can snag their Reserved Tickets starting 30 days prior to each show at first-day prices - just another way T-Mobile thanks its customers simply for being customers. For more information, visit https://t-mobile.com/music.

The new fall tour dates are preceded by upcoming sold-out stadium shows at Denver's Empower Field at Mile High and Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (ranking among the fastest sell-outs in each venue's history) as well as a stop at Seattle's Lumen Field, which also achieved a massive opening weekend and is nearly sold-out. Altogether, Combs sold over 115,000 tickets in one day alone. Combs will also headline several major festivals this year including Stagecoach, New Orleans JazzFest and BottleRock.

The upcoming performances add to a triumphant year for Combs, who will release his highly anticipated new album, Growin' Up, June 24 via River House Artists/Columbia Nashville (pre-order here). In advance of the release, Combs' new song "Tomorrow Me," written by Combs, Dean Dillon and Ray Fulcher, debuted last week, of which Billboard praises, "Combs's gruff voice brings gravitas to this introspective ballad." Listen/share HERE.

Reflecting on the album, Combs shares, "I've been working on this album on and off for two and a half years now. It was sort of a crazy process through what COVID brought, and what that meant for our touring life last year. It made me have to put a pause on this album for a second, but I'm just really stoked that it's finally coming out. Working with Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton as a producer has been really great and I think that the fans are going to love these songs. I'm just excited to get them out and see what they think."

Produced by Combs, Chip Matthews and Jonathan Singleton, Growin' Up is Combs' third studio album following 2019's 3x Platinum What You See is What You Get and his 4x Platinum debut, This One's For You. The new record consists of twelve songs including Combs' current single, "Doin' This," which is currently Top 5 at country radio and rising. Full track list details to be announced soon.

A personal reflection on his own life and career, "Doin' This" continues to receive widespread acclaim following its release last fall, with Billboard praising, "the North Carolina native with the full-throttle voice and arsenal of hits has become an unstoppable force," while Music Row declares, "His heart is so huge, and there are few in the format who are as completely relatable...A masterpiece." Listen to the song HERE and watch/share the official music video HERE

"Doin' This" continues to a triumphant run at country radio for Combs, who once again made history as his previous single, "Cold As You," reached #1 on the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/ Country Aircheck charts. This is the seventh #1 from Combs' deluxe album, What You See Ain't Always What You Get-breaking the record for most #1 singles to come from the same album-as well as his twelfth-consecutive #1 single overall, another historic feat.

A member of the Grand Ole Opry and a 6x CMA, 3x ACM, 3x Billboard Music Award-winner, Combs is in the midst of a record-setting and historic series of years. His previous release, What You See Ain't Always What You Get, debuted at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart as well as Billboard's Top Country Albums chart. With the record Combs reached #1 on Rolling Stone's Top 200 Albums chart, Top 100 Songs chart and Artists 500 chart-the first country artist ever to lead all three charts in the same week and first to top the Artists 500. He also made history as the first artist ever to have their first two studio albums spend 25 weeks or more at #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart-breaking Taylor Swift's previously held record at 24 weeks.

LUKE COMBS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, May 6 at 10:00am local time

October 14-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum^

October 15-Charleston, SC-North Charleston Coliseum^

^with special guests Jordan Davis and Lainey Wilson

www.NorthCharlestonColiseumPAC.com

Photo Credits: Jeremy Cowart