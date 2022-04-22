Country Star Zach Bryan Releases New Single 'Something In The Orange'

Oklahoma born and bred songwriting force of nature Zach Bryan continues his profound explorations of human emotion with his heartrending new single "Something in the Orange," out today via Warner Records.

Like "Highway Boys" and the chart-topping "From Austin" before it, "Something in the Orange" finds Bryan laying himself bare, willing himself to believe there's a chance of survival for an all-but-doomed relationship. "To you I'm just a man, to me you're all I am, where the hell am I supposed to go?" Bryan howls, nearly broken.

"I poisoned myself again; something in the orange tells me you're never coming home." It's the sort of sharp intensity that's quickly made him one of country music's most compelling voices.

There are two versions of "Something in the Orange" - the "Z&E" version was produced and mixed by Eddie Spear recorded at Electric Lady Studio in New York City, while the other was produced and mixed by Ryan Hadlock at Bear Creek Studio in Washington State.

The former is vast and lonesome, with sparse, booming percussion and swells of overdriven guitar in the distance; the latter blossoms, with sweeping, low-down strings, and a wash of piano, like the soft, heavy light of the orange Bryan sees in the sunrise. Both versions are linked by a ghostly longing and grave loneliness that haunts every bar.

The video features crowd sourced footage shot by fans and captures the raw and unfiltered emotion of the Bryan's live experience. The song will be featured on his long-awaited third album-and his first for Warner Records-American Heartbreak, due for release on May 20. Pre-save American Heartbreak HERE.

Bryan's most recent releases-the heartsick "From Austin" and the rambling "Highway Boys"-immediately resonated with fans, with the former topping both Spotify and Apple Music's Country charts.

Each new track from American Heartbreak continues to hit home with a dedicated audience that's been steadily growing by the millions via Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and his magnetic live shows. Upon release, "From Austin" claimed the #1 Country Song on Apple Music, debuted at #4 on Spotify's Global Country chart, and made spectacular first-day impressions by hitting #38 Overall Song on Spotify US Top 200 and #63 Overall Song on Apple US.

On the strength of the song's deeply personal story, it amassed 487K global and 445K US first-day streams on Spotify, a staggering result for an upstart songwriter. Like the singles that precede it, "Something in the Orange" finds Bryan plumbing the depths of himself to bring listeners something honest, something real.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

Apr 22 - Miramar, FL - Moon Crush Music Festival

Apr 23 - Opelika, AL - Field Party Presented by Auburn Rodeo

Apr 28 - Stillwater, OK - Calf Fry

Apr 30 - Indio, CA - Stagecoach Festival

May 21 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile high

May 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Billy Bob's

May 28 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

May 29 - New Braunfels, TX - Whitewater Amphitheatre

June 04 - Seattle, WA - Lumen Field

June 19 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

July 15 - Canby, OR - Wild Hare Music Festival

July 15-17 - Whitefish, MT - Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival (Sold Out)

July 23 - Columbus, OH - Buckeye Country Superfest

July 29 - Fort Smith, AR - Peacemaker Music & Arts Festival

July 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Aug 04 - Chicago, IL - Windy City Smoke Out

Aug 12 - Gilford, NH - Bank of NH Pavilion

Aug 13 - Bethel, NY - Bethel Woods Center

Aug 14 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Sep 17 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

Sep 23 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion

Sep 24-25 - Bridgeport, CT - Sound On Sound Festival