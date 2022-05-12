Country Music's Cody Jinks Drops Music Video for 'Hurt You,' Announces Summer Tour

The official music video for renowned singer, songwriter and musician Cody Jinks' song, "Hurt You," is debuting today-the first official video of Jinks' career. Watch/share HERE. Filmed at Thistle Hill Estate in Whitesboro, Texas, "Hurt You" was directed by Amos David McKay with Austin-based production shop Two Headed Boy, in association with Fort Worth's Red Production Company.

The video adds to a landmark year for Jinks, who will tour throughout this summer including upcoming shows at Tupelo's BancorpSouth Arena, Houston's Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, Dallas' Dos Equis Pavilion, Chicago's Rosemont Theater, Birmingham's Oak Mountain Amphitheater and Atlanta's Ameris Bank Amphitheatre as well as headlining festival slots at Oklahoma's Born and Raised Festival, Montana's Under The Big Sky Festival and Mississippi's Mudbug Music Festival. See below for complete itinerary. Ticket details can be found at www.codyjinks.com/all-events.

The performances further celebrate Jinks' acclaimed new album, Mercy, which continues to solidify his position as one of country's most prominent independent artists (stream/purchase here). Of the record, released on his own Late August Records, Billboard praises, "permeates with the influence of artists such as Merle Haggard or Alan Jackson...he can throw down a classic country song with the best of them," while the Minneapolis Star Tribune declares, "the king of the independent country scene" and Mxdwn proclaims, "Jinks masterfully dissects emotion and aligns it with what the music says. All in all, and completely unsurprisingly, Cody Jinks has found a way to put forth another incredible project in Mercy."

Since the release of his 2015 Gold-certified record, Adobe Sessions, which features his Platinum-certified and fan-favorite song, "Loud and Heavy," Jinks has gone on to release five more studio albums: 2016's I'm Not the Devil, 2018's Lifers, 2019's The Wanting and After the Fire and last year's Mercy. Additionally, Jinks has sold over 2 million equivalent units throughout his career, garnered over 2.7 billion streams across platforms and has 2.4 million monthly Spotify listeners. Moreover, he was named MusicRow's 2021 "Independent Artist of the Year" after receiving the most radio spins for an independent artist and was awarded Entertainer of the Year, Songwriter of the Year and Single of the Year by Texas Radio in 2020. Known for his tenacious grassroots approach, Jinks has continued to receive widespread attention in recent years with Rolling Stone declaring, "one of outlaw country's most popular new stars," while Paste praised, "His roughhewn, homegrown country sound borrows from the usual forebears-Waylon, Willie, Kris, Merle and Johnny among them-while sounding perfectly in sync with today's current breed of Americana insurgent."

CODY JINKS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

May 12-Tupelo, MS-BancorpSouth Arena*

May 14-Natchez, MS-Mudbug Music Festival

May 20-Corpus Christi, TX-Concrete Street Amphitheater+

May 21-Houston, TX-Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion+

May 27-Rogers, AR-Walmart Amphitheater+

May 28-Dallas, TX-Dos Equis Pavilion+

May 29-Camdenton, MO-Ozarks Amphitheater+

July 15-Whitefish, MT-Under The Big Sky Festival

July 22-Chicago, IL-Rosemont Theater^

July 23-Columbus, OH-Buckeye Country Superfest at Ohio Stadium

August 11-Biloxi, MS-MS Coast Coliseum‡

August 12-Birmingham, AL-Oak Mountain Amphitheatre‡

August 13-Atlanta, GA-Ameris Bank Amphitheatre‡

September 17-Pryor, OK-Born and Raised Festival

*with special guest Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real

+ with special guests Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real and Whitey Morgan

^with special guest Ward Davis

‡with special guest Clint Black

www.codyjinks.com

Photo Credits: Jason Deramo