Country Music Powerhouse Lee Brice Announces Latest Album 'Hey World'

The album is out November 20th.

Curb Records recording artist, Lee Brice, is set to release his latest album, Hey World, on November 20th. The 15-track collection comes at one of the most unique times in modern history and Brice meets the moment as only he can - with the signature relatability in his lyrics and his captivating vocals. Three of the album's tracks including Top 5 current radio single, "One of Them Girls," the #1 hit song with Carly Pearce, "I Hope You're Happy Now," and the newly released title track, "Hey World" (featuring Blessing Offor,) are all available today.

Additionally, Brice has released the accompanying music video for "Hey World" (feat. Blessing Offor). The powerfully reflective video beautifully highlights the retreat from the overwhelming pressures of the world around us. Reminding us all to take a break from the bad news and spend some time with ourselves, loved ones, and be mindful of what truly matters.

"We wrote the title-track from an introspective, truthful place, and probably what most people are actually feeling right now," shares Brice. "With everything that is happening in the world currently, and how fast paced we are as a society, in general, sometimes you just want everything to stop - just to appreciate what we do have. People are suffering and it can't be ignored."

Moving through the experience of these 15 songs takes you from the desire to shut out the craziness of the world through the song, "Hey World," to a message from the great beyond to family and friends with "Save The Roses," onto the stop-you-in-your-tracks "Lies," then all the way back around to "Atta Boy" and "More Beer" - all-in providing a fully-immersive, perspective-bringing, real-life look at our world.

"Hey World is just my next step in life. Where I am, who I am, what I love, and what I feel," says Brice. "From the songs, to the production, to the order they play in, I always have and still do make it my goal to get better and better at what I do. Short of my family, my wife and friends, my music is the deepest part of me. So, I am overjoyed to say that I think I have made my best project to date. I stand by everything I have ever done, but pull from it as well to help me exceed my own expectations. Because of my team, my co-producers, my engineers, my label, I was able to make what I hope will be my most successful album to date."

Watch the "Hey World" video here:

Photo Credit: Ryan Smith

