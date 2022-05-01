Country Group LANCO Release New Single, 'Low Class Lovers'

Platinum-selling, award-winning group LANCO released "Low Class Lovers," the lead song from their highly-anticipated forthcoming project. It is available at all digital retailers and streaming partners now. The new release comes on the heels of the announcement of their upcoming CMA Fest performances at the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Ascend Amphitheater. Get "Low Class Lovers" HERE.

Fans immediately fell in love with the story behind LANCO's 2X Platinum, multi-week No. 1 hit, "Greatest Love Story," and through "Low Class Lovers," fans can once again use their own imaginations to interpret the lyrics as their own. With new music on the horizon, the band's inspiration stems from lived experiences of marriage, parenthood, work and more.

"We've lived a lot of life since the release of our debut album 'Hallelujah Nights'," said Lancaster. "Our highs, lows and many lessons learned over these last few years were the inspiration for this new chapter that feels more authentic to us than ever before." The video highlighting LANCO's journey, new music and next chapter can be found HERE.

Lancaster is the sole writer of "Low Class Lovers," and it is produced by GRAMMY-winning Producer of the Year, Jay Joyce. This is the first release from a new collection of music coming later this year. It tells the story of finding happiness through experiences and not through money.

"Low Class Lovers" follows LANCO's 2021 EP HONKY-TONK HIPPIES and their groundbreaking debut album HALLELUJAH NIGHTS. HALLELUJAH NIGHTS hit the top of the Billboard Country Albums chart upon release, making them the first Country group to earn a No. 1 debut in over a decade. In addition to fan acclaim, the industry also took notice. LANCO won ACM "New Group of the Year" and has received multiple nominations from CMT, CMA, ACM, AMA and iHeart Awards, while Lancaster became the first member of a group to win NSAI's "Songwriter/Artist of the Year" award.

Road warriors to their core, LANCO brings their high-energy live show to packed audiences throughout the year. Next week, they head to Australia as they are set to perform at Big Country Festival in Berry on May 7. This appearance marks the first time an American Country act has performed Down Under since the start of the pandemic in 2020. Additionally, it was announced this week that LANCO will perform twice during CMA Fest, the Ultimate Country Music Fan Experience, including on the Chevy Riverfront Stage and Ascend Amphitheater. For more information and tour dates, visit www.lancomusic.com.