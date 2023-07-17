Cosial Releases New Track 'In View'

Cosial released her impressive debut EP, SPORTS, in April.

Jul. 17, 2023

Cosial Releases New Track 'In View'

Just one day can be an age for the young and hyped bedroom pop prospect, Cosial finds change arriving fast on her latest single, IN VIEW.

Turning to uncover hope in the missteps of late-teen life, living with the uneven paths of relationships and watching recent angst fading to the matured serenity of now, Cosial finds gains in the present by trading in the losses of the past. 

Releasing her impressive debut EP, SPORTS, in April, Cosial’s coherent collection of five songs, headed by infectious lead single POOL CHALK, sketched out vivid scenes of life equally as it happened and as it seems to pass by.

Winding fiction around autobiographical tales and loading metaphors onto the shoulders of a cast of helpful characters, the prolific singer-songwriter portrayed a filmic vision of clinging to walls at parties, giving in to infatuation and working through face-saving solutions to vulnerability’s endless problems.

As her latest release climbs to the top of a growing tower of releases in her name, Cosial consciously hovers the delete button when it comes to feelings of self-defeat. Yet, she does so without permanently erasing that which makes her relatably human, singing songs of longing and inevitable imperfection.

She says: “My songs are just a documentation of me growing up, so it makes sense that this stuff changes with me. This song is about liking someone, but overthinking it and losing control of a destructive response to those feelings.

It holds the self-sabotaging aspects of past songs, but in a much lighter way. I am moving on but not that drastically, maybe just a slight step away from the whole ’17-year-old angst’ vibe that’s come through before.”

Taking cues from Soccer Mommy, Alvvays and Snail Mail, on top of previously stated-loves of Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus, Cosial’s sound expands in the company of her regular live and recording band. Whilst currently based in Manchester, it’s her native North East that continues to demonstrate the keenest clamour for her presence.

Packed-room performances, including at this year’s Stockton Calling, have carried her reputation and all roads now lead to her first Maida Vale live session in the company of BBC Introducing.



