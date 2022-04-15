Cory Wong Joins Forces With Big Wild for Brand New Collaboration 'Crisis'

GRAMMY® Award-nominated songwriter, producer, and guitarist extraordinaire Cory Wong has united with Portland, OR-based electronic music artist Big Wild for a brand new collaboration. "Crisis (Feat. Big Wild)" premieres today on all DSPs and streaming services.

An official live performance video - originally featured earlier this week in the second season premiere of Wong's inventive online musical variety series, Cory and the Wongnotes - is streaming now at YouTube.

"Crisis (Feat. Big Wild)" marks the latest track release from Wong's much anticipated new album, POWER STATION, arriving Friday, April 29; pre-saves are available now. The album - which sees featured appearances from many of his Cory and the Wongnotes guests - includes the first single, "Power Station," available at all DSPs and streaming services; an official music video is streaming now at YouTube.

Created and hosted by the seemingly inexhaustible Wong, Cory and the Wongnotes began its second season earlier this week with IMITATION (Feat. Big Wild), streaming now via the Minneapolis, MN-based artist's hugely popular YouTube channel. New episodes showcasing live performances, original sketch comedy, special guests, interviews, and much more will debut every Tuesday.

A consummate reflection of Wong's outsized vision and unstoppable passion for music, comedy, performance, and conversation, the new season of Cory and the Wongnotes will feature extended episodes showcasing long-form interviews, fresh new sketches, and unprecedented collaborations with musical guests including Chromeo, Billy Strings, Victor Wooten, Bela Fleck, Lindsay Ell, Mark Lettieri, Sierra Hull, Larry Carlton, Joey Dosik, and Nate Smith.

Recently named by none other than Steve Vai in Guitar World as one of "5 Contemporary Guitarists Who Are Taking The Instrument To The Next Level," Wong is currently traveling the world performing a typically varied array of live dates, including sold-out headline shows, festival sets, and much more. North American dates begin April 29 with two very special late-night sets at New Orleans, LA's Republic NOLA as part of the 9th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest. Additional dates will be announced. For complete details and remaining ticket availability, please see here.

Watch the new performance here:

Cory Wong Tour Dates

APRIL

29 - New Orleans, LA - Republic NOLA (9th Annual Nolafunk Series During Jazz Fest - 2 Sets)



MAY

7 - Minneapolis, MN - Symphony Ball 2022 Concert & Party: Brilliance †

28 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival *

29 - Petoskey, MI - Great Lakes Center for the Arts



JUNE

3 - Lorton, VA - Workhouse Arts Center

4 - Oak Hill, WV - Mountain Music Festival *

5 - Lexington, KY - The Burl

24 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest Festival *

25 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl Jazz Fest *



JULY

1 - Toronto, ON - Danforth Music Hall

4 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre **

10 - Rotterdam, NL - North Sea Jazz Festival * ‡

11 - Vienne, FR - Jazz a Vienne 2022 ^ ‡

12 - Madrid, ES - Noches del Botánico * ‡

13 - Umbria, IT - Umbria Jazz * ‡

16 - Pori, FI - Pori Jazz 2022 * ‡

19 - Molde, NO - Moldejazz * ‡

28 - Darrington, WA - Summer Meltdown *

30 - Newport, RI - Newport Jazz *



AUGUST

11 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival *

12 - Telluride, CO - Telluride Jazz Festival *

18 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre #

27 - Bridgeview, IL - Sacred Rose *



SEPTEMBER

18 - Paso Robles, CA - Whale Rock Music & Arts Festival *



* Festival Performance

† Special Guest Performer with The Minnesota Orchestra

^ w/George Benson

‡ Joined by Special Guest Dave Koz

# w/Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

** w/Blues Traveler