Conor Oberst Announces Residencies For Spring 2024

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10am local time.

By: Nov. 13, 2023

Conor Oberst has unveiled solo residency plans for spring 2024. Dubbed “Conor Oberst and Friends,” the shows will take place each Thursday in March at Teragram Ballroom in Los Angeles and each Thursday in April at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City.

Kicking off on March 7, each week he will present a special show with a discography-spanning set-list, surprise guests, and a rotating backing band. Full dates below. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, November 17 at 10am local time HERE.

Of the shows, Oberst says, "I am very excited about these residencies. This is something that me and my booking agent Eric have talked about for years but the timing was never quite right and now the stars have finally aligned and couldn't be happier. It will be a lot of work putting together a different band and set every week but it's a challenge I think will be rewarding. Luckily I have lived in both New York City and Los Angeles off and on for many years and so I have a lot of musician friends to help me out. It will be an experiment for sure. Looking forward to it. Not completely sure how it will all turn out but that is the best part about it."

CONOR OBERST AND FRIENDS DATES

March 7 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles

March 14 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles

March 21 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles

March 28 - Teragram Ballroom - Los Angeles

April 4 - Bowery Ballroom - New York City

April 11 - Bowery Ballroom - New York City

April 18 - Bowery Ballroom - New York City

April 25 - Bowery Ballroom - New York City

Conor Oberst started his first band at the age of 13 and has been releasing music since 1993. Over the next three decades, he’s released cassette-only recordings, split 7-inches, and two dozen albums of uncommon insight, detail, and political awareness with his band Bright Eyes, under his own name, as a member of Desaparecidos, as leader of the The Mystic Valley Band, with the Monsters of Folk supergroup, and in Better Oblivion Community Center with Phoebe Bridgers.

“I have always believed there’s salvation through music and love. At least for me. It’s gotten me through the worst of things. But I want it to be that way for the people who listen to it, too,” explains Oberst. “I feel I always make an attempt, even when writing what is a pretty depressing number, to sew some silver lining into it. I think the secret to happiness is making yourself believe that happiness is possible. The first step in overcoming anything is to believe that you can do it. So in my songs there’s always a point where something pulls you out of the hole you’re in.”

Over the decades, Oberst and Bright Eyes’ impact and influence have been significant throughout pop-culture, appearing in countless films and television shows. Oberst’s songs have been covered by dozens of artists including Lorde, The Killers, Mac Miller, Phoebe Bridgers, Jason Mraz and beabadoobee, and sampled by rappers like Young Thug and Lil Peep.​For an artist that’s often been perceived as an outlier, the depth, breadth, and impact of the Conor Oberst and Bright Eyes canon is remarkable.

Photo Credit: Maria Taylor




