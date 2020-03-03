Concourse At Depot Announce AVA x Zutekh, Charlotte De Witte And Mason Collective Shows For Its Final Week

Concourse At Depot, Mayfield closes down its impressive run of shows with three massive announcements.

Irish party starters AVA join forces with Manchester's very own Zutekh for an unmissable night featuring Motor City Drum Ensemble, Young Marco, Chaos In The CBD, Marion Hawkes and more on 3rd April, whilst Belgian superstar Charlotte De Witte takes over the hallowed Concourse stage on 11th April.

Also announced are dynamic trio Mason Collective , flanked by wAFF, Rich NXT, Rossi. and Reme + Renko, for a night of high-energy house music and infectious grooves on 10th April.

Concourse At Depot

Depot has provided Manchester with countless musical moments and highlights throughout the last WHP season, with one of the stand out new stages being Concourse at Depot.

The Concourse room will be home to a number of intimate 'Concourse Only' club shows that are running from 29th January until Easter weekend. This period is a limited run of shows from the most forward-thinking promoters around the city.

This series will feature a number of showcases, extended sets and artist curated line-ups with more shows set to be announced.

Tickets and info:

LINE UP INFO

7.3.20

FAC51 - THE HACIENDA

KERRI CHANDLER

MARSHALL JEFFERSON

GRAEME PARK

NORMAN JAY

13.3.20

BUGGED OUT 25TH ANNIVERSARY

DENIS SULTA B2B MELLA DEE

ALL NIGHT LONG

14.3.20

BUGGED OUT 25TH ANNIVERSARY

GREEN VELVET

HEIDI

EROL ALKAN

20.3.20

PATRICK TOPPING ALL NIGHT LONG

27.3.20

WAH PRESENTS

SHY FX

FLAVA D

KANINE

RANDALL

NORTH BASE

MC'S - STAMINA / DEEFA

28.3.20

I FEEL...

SKREAM

+ MORE TBA

3.4.20

AVA x ZUTEKH

MOTOR CITY DRUM ENSEMBLE

YOUNG MARCO

CHAOS IN THE CBD

MARION HAWKES

ZUTEKH DJ'S

10.4.20

MVSON

wAFF

MASON COLLECTIVE

RICH NXT

ROSSI.

REME + RENKO

11.4.20

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE





