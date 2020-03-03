Concourse At Depot Announce AVA x Zutekh, Charlotte De Witte And Mason Collective Shows For Its Final Week
Concourse At Depot, Mayfield closes down its impressive run of shows with three massive announcements.
Irish party starters AVA join forces with Manchester's very own Zutekh for an unmissable night featuring Motor City Drum Ensemble, Young Marco, Chaos In The CBD, Marion Hawkes and more on 3rd April, whilst Belgian superstar Charlotte De Witte takes over the hallowed Concourse stage on 11th April.
Also announced are dynamic trio Mason Collective , flanked by wAFF, Rich NXT, Rossi. and Reme + Renko, for a night of high-energy house music and infectious grooves on 10th April.
Concourse At Depot
Depot has provided Manchester with countless musical moments and highlights throughout the last WHP season, with one of the stand out new stages being Concourse at Depot.
The Concourse room will be home to a number of intimate 'Concourse Only' club shows that are running from 29th January until Easter weekend. This period is a limited run of shows from the most forward-thinking promoters around the city.
This series will feature a number of showcases, extended sets and artist curated line-ups with more shows set to be announced.
.
Tickets and info:
AVA x Zutekh - http://bit.ly/2T1H9aG
Charlotte De Witte - http://bit.ly/2I3Z8qo
Mason Collective - http://bit.ly/388kZYl
LINE UP INFO
7.3.20
FAC51 - THE HACIENDA
KERRI CHANDLER
MARSHALL JEFFERSON
GRAEME PARK
NORMAN JAY
13.3.20
BUGGED OUT 25TH ANNIVERSARY
DENIS SULTA B2B MELLA DEE
ALL NIGHT LONG
14.3.20
BUGGED OUT 25TH ANNIVERSARY
GREEN VELVET
HEIDI
EROL ALKAN
20.3.20
PATRICK TOPPING ALL NIGHT LONG
27.3.20
WAH PRESENTS
SHY FX
FLAVA D
KANINE
RANDALL
NORTH BASE
MC'S - STAMINA / DEEFA
28.3.20
I FEEL...
SKREAM
+ MORE TBA
3.4.20
AVA x ZUTEKH
MOTOR CITY DRUM ENSEMBLE
YOUNG MARCO
CHAOS IN THE CBD
MARION HAWKES
ZUTEKH DJ'S
10.4.20
MVSON
wAFF
MASON COLLECTIVE
RICH NXT
ROSSI.
REME + RENKO
11.4.20
CHARLOTTE DE WITTE