Colton Dawson to Release New Single WORTH IT

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Colton Dawson has released a new single, WORTH IT, alongside an accompanying visualizer filmed in Tennessee. The Nashville-based country artist unveiled both the song and video on the same day, continuing a string of releases that showcase his neo-traditional sound.

On his latest release, Colton continues to showcase his versatility, taking a different approach from his first three with this upbeat, toe-tapping track. 'Worth It' continues to showcase Colton's neo-traditional style, blending lively fiddle, driving piano, and effortless vocals. The song tells the story of putting in long hours and working hard, only to realize that every sacrifice is worth it when you come home to the person you love.

'This song is about going broke dating a girl, but not minding it a bit. I've always loved songs that are not so serious, and I feel like this song captures that. Although if you're taking out a loan to buy a ring, you must be pretty serious. Hope y'all like this one!' said Colton.

Accompanying today's single release, Colton also unveils a brand-new visualizer that showcases his charismatic personality and playful sense of humor. The idea for the video came from Dawson himself; the lighthearted visualizer highlights his creative vision and expands his artistic abilities beyond the music, offering fans another glimpse into his personality.

But she's worth it, every bit of her deserves it

When I get tired of workin', I get to thinkin' 'bout her

That's when I pick up the shovel, keep diggin'

Her pretty little hands worth winnin'

Both of mine are hurtin'

But she's worth it

About Colton Dawson

One of the hottest artists to watch on the country music scene, Colton Dawson is blazing a trail from his home in Arizona to Music City and beyond. His smooth vocals, sharp guitar work, and honest storytelling are quickly setting him apart in Nashville's new wave of traditional country. With a breakout performance at a sold-out Ryman Auditorium opening for country hitmaker Clay Walker, just him and his guitar, he received not one, but two standing ovations. Audiences react heavily to his poignant lyrics, slick melodies, and nostalgic style, be it onstage or online. Colton has collaborated with GRAMMY Award-winning producer Chuck Ainlay and hit songwriter Roger Springer to create his debut project. To stay up to date on Colton Dawson, visit coltondawson.com.

WORTH IT follows Dawson's previous single, Piece Of Heaven, which drew attention from country music outlets. The new track blends fiddle, piano, and vocals in a lyrical narrative about hard work and sacrifice for love, while the visualizer, an idea originated by Dawson himself, offers a lighter look at his personality outside the studio.

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