Collins Remixes Singer Qwynn's 'Beautiful Back' Single

On September 6thth singer/ lyrical songwriter “Qwynn” released her remixed single “Beautiful Back” with famed producer Collins. The original version got a facelift including an up-tempo revamp alongside an anthemic feel.

Collins, a composer/producer, has worked with legendary artists such as Paul McCartney, U2, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, and recently with OneRepublic on their single “Run” that has acquired over 16MM streams on Spotify. Today, Tuesday, September 12th, Qwynn releases a fun and empowering video for the Collins remix of “Beautiful Back” here:

This remix comes amidst a series of releases by Qwynn (who’s working towards her debut EP in the fall of 2023) and includes her latest single “This Moment” and her first single, “Time." Both singles have kept the forthcoming EP’s focus on mental health, anxiety, depression, and hope.

Growing up in Cleveland, OH, Qwynn began her public performance career as a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Qwynn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, discovering her talents in singing. Qwynn moved from Ohio to Los Angeles in 2019 to further her singing skills before taking the leap to Nashville, TN with a catalog of new songs to officially launch her career.

Qwynn is also extremely passionate about the special needs community and has helped her family start a 501c3 non-profit called “Connor’s Hope” in honor of her brother Connor who is on the autism spectrum. The mission is to assist young adults with special needs by providing access to goods and services to enrich their lives and bring fulfillment and joy.

Today, Qwynn performs at venues around Nashville including the recent Connor’s Hope, the Dare2Dream Foundation, Relay For Life, and the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival.