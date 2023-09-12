Collins Remixes Singer Qwynn's 'Beautiful Back' Single

This remix comes amidst a series of releases by Qwynn (who’s working towards her debut EP in the fall of 2023).

By: Sep. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - Where to Stream THE LITTLE MERMAID & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: September 2023 - What to Watch!
Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 2 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Album Review: Joplin & Virginia Woolf Live Inside Mary Bridget Davies On Her New Live Albu Photo 3 Mary Bridget Davies Frees Her Mind Musically
The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart' Photo 4 The Close Releases New Single and Music Video 'Coming To Break Your Heart'

Collins Remixes Singer Qwynn's 'Beautiful Back' Single

On September 6thth singer/ lyrical songwriter “Qwynn” released her remixed single “Beautiful Back” with famed producer Collins. The original version got a facelift including an up-tempo revamp alongside an anthemic feel.

Collins, a composer/producer, has worked with legendary artists such as Paul McCartney, U2, Dua Lipa, Gwen Stefani, and recently with OneRepublic on their single “Run” that has acquired over 16MM streams on Spotify. Today, Tuesday, September 12th, Qwynn releases a fun and empowering video for the Collins remix of “Beautiful Back” here:

This remix comes amidst a series of releases by Qwynn (who’s working towards her debut EP in the fall of 2023) and includes her latest single “This Moment” and her first single, “Time." Both singles have kept the forthcoming EP’s focus on mental health, anxiety, depression, and hope.

Growing up in Cleveland, OH, Qwynn began her public performance career as a competitive figure skater until a knee injury forced her to stop competing at age 10. Turning defeat into victory, Qwynn took her love of performing from the ice to the stage, discovering her talents in singing. Qwynn moved from Ohio to Los Angeles in 2019 to further her singing skills before taking the leap to Nashville, TN with a catalog of new songs to officially launch her career.

Qwynn is also extremely passionate about the special needs community and has helped her family start a 501c3 non-profit called “Connor’s Hope” in honor of her brother Connor who is on the autism spectrum. The mission is to assist young adults with special needs by providing access to goods and services to enrich their lives and bring fulfillment and joy.

Today, Qwynn performs at venues around Nashville including the recent Connor’s Hope, the Dare2Dream Foundation, Relay For Life, and the Tennessee International Indie Film Festival.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Alessandro Cortini To Debut Immersive New Work Nati Infiniti Photo
Alessandro Cortini To Debut Immersive New Work 'Nati Infiniti'

The Italian musician, producer, composer, and instrument builder originally created the work for Sonar Lisboa 2022, an immersive audio installation across four floors of the Museu de Lisboa’s Moagem. The new interpretation of the original installation, which featured architectural lighting that responded to sounds Cortini created with Strega.

2
JVKE Debuts New Song this is what autumn feels like Photo
JVKE Debuts New Song 'this is what autumn feels like'

The new single follows the success of JVKE’s 3x Platinum single “golden hour” which reached #10 on the Billboard Hot 100, top 10 at Top 40 radio, as well as #1 on Spotify’s U.S. Viral 50 chart and Global Viral chart. The track has amassed over 1 billion global streams and the various remixes have generated an additional 81 million global streams.

3
Heavy Makeup Confirms October Residency at Los Angeles Sun Rose Photo
Heavy Makeup Confirms October Residency at Los Angeles' Sun Rose

Heavy MakeUp—the dynamic new project from Edie Brickell, CJ Camerieri and Trever Hagen—will perform four shows at Los Angeles’ Sun Rose next month on October 4, 11, 18 and 25. Each show will consist of two distinct sets—the first will feature songs from their self-titled debut album, while the second will be a purely improvised performance.

4
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand Photo
THE BROOK & THE BLUFF Expand US Tour Due to Demand

To celebrate the release of the album, the band will be hitting the road for a US tour which kicks off next week in Phoenix. Tickets are selling fast with sold out shows in San Francisco, San Diego, Toronto and Austin. The band have also add more shows and issued a low ticket warning for Chicago, New York, Washington DC, Boston, and Nashville. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

SLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents PlusSLAYCATION Series From the DRAG RACE Universe Coming to Crave & WOW Presents Plus
Video: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS TrailerVideo: Watch Apple TV+'s MONARCH: LEGACY OF MONSTERS Trailer
THE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five DaysTHE LITTLE MERMAID Breaks Disney+ Records With 16 Million Viewers in First Five Days
Photos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' PartyPhotos: Doja Cat, Ice Spice & More Attend Jean Paul Gaultier and KNWLS' Party

Videos

Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions Video
Kim Petras Performs 'Feed The Beast' Symphonic Sessions
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER Video
Watch Demi Lovato Be Revealed on THE MASKED SINGER
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch Chlöe Bailey's Tiny Desk Concert
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
SHUCKED
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
THE COTTAGE