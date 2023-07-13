Cole Gallagher Falls For A Vampire In New 'Stumbling In The Dark' Song

Los Angeles-based singer/songwriter/guitarist Cole Gallagher shares new single “Stumbling In The Dark” and its accompanying music video that features Gallagher caught in a complicated relationship with his vampire girlfriend. With somber and reflective verses that build up to an anthemic chorus spotlighting Gallagher’s falsetto, the track’s moody feel is matched by the black-and-white clip.

The song comes from his debut EP The Confluence (out August 4), produced by seven-time GRAMMY winner Vance Powell (Chris Stapleton, Phish, Jack White) and featuring members of the 400 Unit on all tracks. Yesterday, “Stumbling In The Dark” was featured at Magnet who called the song “starkly emotional.”

“‘Stumbling in the Dark’ is a song with a piece of the story missing,” shares Gallagher. “I intentionally left it out so whoever heard it could fill in the blank for themselves and reflect their own life experiences into it. This song really captured my state of mind and where I was at emotionally in my life when I wrote it. As for the music video, Nielson Hubbard and Joshua Britt did a truly amazing job of creating a story for this song.”

“Stumbling In The Dark” continues the theme of doomed romance started with the gritty first single “Lines In The Sky” and its modern-day Bonnie & Clyde music video that was called “a real piece of art” by Americana UK. The “wide and expansive” (Americana Highways) track was also named a Song You Need to Know by Rolling Stone and was featured by Holler in their Best New Country roundup.

The Confluence is a bracing six-song set that melds Southern rock, Americana and blues/roots with its lovingly detailed arrangements and Gallagher’s growling voice. Besides the two singles that are already out, the EP also features the already-released “Chatting Through Steel,” the duet with Los Lobos singer David Hidalgo that has racked up over 203k views on YouTube.

The EP finds Gallagher joined by an impressive lineup featuring Jon Eldridge on keys and Jimbo Hart, Sadler Vaden and Chad Gamble (the 400 Unit) on bass, guitar and drums respectively. Other players include guitarist Barry Billings, pedal steel player Fats Kaplan and drummer Tucker Flemings with a horn section consisting of Leif Shires, Josh Scalf, Tyler Summers and Simon Yeh. Tera Lynn Fister and Kierra Bronson provide background vocals.

Photographer Credit: Chris Martinez