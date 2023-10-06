Colbie Caillat Releases New Album 'Along The Way'

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Colbie Caillat’s latest musical masterpiece and debut solo country album, Along The Way, is out now. Fans have previewed the project over the past months with the release of advance tracks including her current hit song, “I’ll Be Here” featuring Sheryl Crow. With over 35M total streams on the project prior to album launch, Caillat continues to impress after nearly two decades of career success.

Caillat will perform “I’ll Be Here” on Monday, October 9 on NBC’s TODAY with Hoda & Jenna. The song has deeply resonated with fans who pushed the song to No. 1 on Pandora’s country music station, Today's Country, upon release. The song also amassed over 1M streams on Pandora in its first week adding to her total of nearly 4B total streams on the platform.

A fete rarely accomplished by artists in their first week on the chart, Caillat’s organic transition into country music has been fully embraced by her growing fanbase - those who have been with her since her 6X Platinum debut “Bubbly” and those who recently discovered her new songs including “I’ll Be Here," currently spinning on Sirius/XM’s The Highway.

“It has been 3 years since I started writing this album and my heart is so happy it’s finally out for you to hear” said Caillat. “These songs are written from my experiences with love and loss along the way. This is a breakup album with love and appreciation and understanding for the past, learning to be on my own and loving it, while being hopeful for what’s to come. Being content with what is.”

She continued, “These songs were written with some of my favorite people, and some written by myself. It was produced by Jamie Kenney who truly encompasses mastering the quality of sound with all of its pure emotions. I hope this album can bring you comfort and peace through your experiences along the way.”

Additionally, Caillat released the music video for her song “Meant For Me,” out today. Directed by Brenton Giesey and filmed in Nashville, “Meant For Me” perfectly encapsulates the themes of heartbreak and moving on reflected across the entire album.

Along the Way Track List

1. “Wide Open” | Colbie Caillat, Alysa Vanderheym, Jordyn Shellhart

2. “Pretend” | Colbie Caillat, AJ Pruis, Liz Rose

3. “Worth It” | Colbie Caillat, AJ Pruis, Liz Rose

4. “Sometimes You Need a Change” | Colbie Caillat, AJ Pruis, Liz Rose

5. “For Someone” | Colbie Caillat, AJ Pruis, Liz Rose

6. “Meant For Me” | Colbie Caillat, AJ Pruis, Liz Rose

7. “Still Gonna Miss You” | Colbie Caillat, Jason Reeves

8. “I’ll Be Here” featuring Sheryl Crow | Colbie Caillat, Brett James, Jason Reeves, Kenny Edmonds

9. “Buying Time” | Colbie Caillat, AJ Pruis, Liz Rose

10. “Blue” | Colbie Caillat

11. “Two Birds” | Colbie Caillat

12. “Old and New” | Colbie Caillat

13. “The Other Side” | Colbie Caillat, AJ Pruis, Liz Rose

Along The Way, showcases Caillat's signature blend of folk-pop melodies and heartfelt lyrics, creating an emotional and introspective experience for listeners. With her unmistakable voice and knack for crafting unforgettable melodies, Caillat invites fans old and new to join her on this musical adventure.

Caillat is a 2X Grammy Award winner and five-time nominee who has accumulated more than 15B streams. Her debut album COCO hit #5 on the Billboard Top 200 Albums chart and is certified 3X Platinum, while her Platinum selling follow-up album Breakthrough landed at No. 1 on the Billboard album chart. Including her breakthrough 6X Platinum hit “Bubbly,” her radio career features eight No. 1 and/or top 10 singles including “Realize,” “Try” and her Grammy winning duet with Jason Mraz “Lucky.”