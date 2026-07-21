Clay Howard Releases 'Lovin'' (Sunshine Mix) From Power Pop Album

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Clay Howard, a singer-songwriter and guitarist originally from Tupelo, Mississippi and now based in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, has released 'Lovin'' (Sunshine Mix), a new single drawn from his 2026 album A LITTLE MORE NOTHIN'. The track is a reworked version of one of the album's standout songs, built around a straightforward message of mutual care, and follows earlier singles including 'Magic' and a cover of 'A Cowboy's Work Is Never Done.' Howard has performed across the Southeast for more than 30 years, working in both solo and full-band formats across rock, power pop, Americana, and country, and A LITTLE MORE NOTHIN' previously earned international independent radio airplay and sent its title track into the Top 10 on the Radio Indie Alliance chart.

The origin story behind 'Lovin'' began as a dare: a friend sent Howard a 55-second video of a June bug flipped on its back on a North Carolina sidewalk, daring him to write a song about it. Howard, off work that day, sat down at his keyboard and sketched out the bones of what he called 'Buggin',' a catchy, playful sketch he was content to leave exactly as it was. Four years later, while assembling demos for his producer Joey Barnes, a former drummer for modern rock band Daughtry, Howard tucked the old song in almost as an afterthought. Barnes heard something bigger in it, asked Howard to rework the lyrics and add a bridge, and helped turn a joke about a bug on a sidewalk into an anthem about connection.

At the heart of 'Lovin'' is an uncomplicated message about choosing connection over division. Howard opens by acknowledging the noise and weight people carry every day, singing, 'People come into our lives / they've got so much to say / it holds us back and weighs us down / every single day,' before pivoting toward hope in the chorus: 'If you want to love me / I can love you too... We aren't around forever / so we've got a lot of lovin' to do.' Later, the bridge drives the point home with the realization that 'the love I seek is sometimes standing right in front of me,' reinforcing the song's optimistic belief that the connections people are searching for may already be within reach.

The Sunshine Mix keeps the original album version's instrumental tracks and vocals intact while giving the percussion a full overhaul, stripping the arrangement back into a lighter, more danceable groove. The music was tracked at Barnes' studio, while Howard recorded vocals in his own music room in the woods outside Winston-Salem, a fitting split for a song that grew out of both collaboration and quiet, solitary reflection.

At its core, 'Lovin'' is a plainspoken call for connection. Whether the love in question is romantic, platonic or brotherly, Howard frames it as the force that actually moves the world forward — a message that lands as easily on the dance floor as it does in quiet reflection.

Howard's creative life runs alongside a second career as Regional Director for the North Carolina Small Business and Technology Development Center, where he helps entrepreneurs across the Triad start and grow their businesses. It's a dual path that mirrors the pragmatic optimism running through 'Lovin'' itself, a songwriter equally comfortable building small businesses and building bridges between people through music.

Beyond his solo output, Howard fronts the popular yacht rock outfit Camel City Yacht Club and Blacklight Idols, and has performed with Clay & Fran and Stratocruiser, giving him one of the more varied résumés on the North Carolina live circuit. That range will be on full display throughout the summer and fall as Howard brings 'Lovin'' to stages across the region.

Clay Howard Tour Dates:

July 31, 2026 – Winston-Salem, NC – Joymongers (8-11 PM)

August 7, 2026 – High Point, NC – Private Event at High Point Country Club

August 8, 2026 – Boonville, NC – RagApple Lassie Vineyards (5-8 PM)

August 15, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – ONETHIRTEEN Brewhouse (8:30-11:30 PM)

August 22, 2026 – Winston-Salem, NC – Summer on Fourth (7-10 PM)

August 30, 2026 – Jamestown, NC – The Deck (4-7 PM)

September 4, 2026 – Jamestown, NC – Music in the Park at Wrenn Miller Park (6-8 PM)

September 6, 2026 – Banner Elk, NC – Sorrento's Italian Bistro (7-9 PM)

September 11, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Private Event at Greensboro Country Club (7-10 PM)

September 12, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Tunnel to Towers Benefit (8-11 PM)

September 20, 2026 – Kernersville, NC – Gypsy Road Brewing (3-6 PM)

October 9, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Joymongers (8-11 PM)

October 24, 2026 – Radford, VA – Radford Homecoming

October 25, 2026 – Jamestown, NC – The Deck (4-7 PM)

November 14, 2026 – Yadkinville, NC – Private Party

November 27, 2026 – Winston-Salem, NC – Ramkat (8-11 PM)

December 5, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Private Event at Starmount Country Club

December 26, 2026 – Greensboro, NC – Ziggy's (8-11 PM)

According to the press release, the song originated from an unusual challenge: a friend sent Howard a short video of a June bug on its back on a North Carolina sidewalk and dared him to write a song about it, a prompt that eventually led to the finished track now released as 'Lovin'' (Sunshine Mix).

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