Christopher Cross Releases Limited Edition Box Set

In a career spanning four decades, Christopher Cross has sold over 10 million albums and been awarded five Grammys, an Oscar, a Golden Globe and five Top 10 singles.

This year Christopher Cross celebrates the 40th Anniversary of his musical journey with a spectacular box set, Christopher Cross: The Complete Works. The set contains 13 CDs - 12 previously-released albums plus a bonus CD of 15 rare tracks. All the tracks have been digitally remastered by Bernie Grundman.

Each set includes a special gift: a pink vinyl LP with one cut from each of Christopher's albums. Each track was chosen by Christopher and digitally remastered for vinyl.

Christopher Cross: The Complete Works is elegantly bound into a stunning collector's edition, a work of art beautifully designed by Gary Dorsey of Pixel Peach Studios. This special release is limited to 1000 copies and each box set is personally autographed by Christopher.